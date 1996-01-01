Thread: Zags Three-Peat as National Scoring Champion

Originally Posted by GonzaGAW Originally Posted by

- with a 6 point scoring lead, it is assured gonzaga will for the 3rd year in a row lead the nation in points scored per game.



- coach few rightly is often praised for being the winningest coach, taking the zags to 20 plus ncaa tournaments in a row, but i've yet to hear a pundit mention this historic scoring prowess.

- i think his offensive genius and coaching is often overlooked, case in point........



- aside from the aforementioned scoring prowess, in the last 7 years, 5 times gonzaga has ranked #1 or #2 in overall field goal shooting percentage (regular season stats)

- in the past decade gonzaga has shot 50.6% from the field. typically only around 8 teams a year shoot 50% or better for an entire year, and this is their 'average'

- thus clearly gonzaga has proven itself to be the best shooting team in america the past decade.



- i believe one of coach few's best talents is to recognize and recruit players who can simply flat out shoot the ball. then thru coaching makes them better. or with shooters like morrison and kispert finds the players who are going to put in the work to make themselves better.



- congrats team and well done coach few!