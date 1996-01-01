Thread: Home of the MVPs: Gonzaga, Eastern Washington

-
Home of the MVPs: Gonzaga, Eastern Washington
Home of the MVPs: Gonzaga, Eastern Washington the only Division I men's programs to produce four different conference MVPs in the past five seasons.
Mar. 11The distinctions are growing for Hooptown, USA.
The Spokane area, widely known for its prized basketball programs at Gonzaga and the largest 3-on-3 tournament in the world, can add another bullet point to its resume.
Its two local Division I men's basketball programs top-ranked Gonzaga (26-0) and annual Big Sky Conference contender Eastern Washington (13-7) are the only programs in America to produce four different conference most valuable players in the past five seasons.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/home-mvps...160100081.html
Cool story but wrong on many dates. Petrusev won in 2020, not 2019, and Hachimura won in 2019, not 2018. Landale won in 2018. Also says Santangelo watched teammate Calvary win in 2000, but it was ex-teammate, as Santangelo graduated in 2000 and Calvary actually won in 2001. I have been told not to let the facts get in the way of a good story though.
