Is the Pac-12 really as bad as that Colorado-Cal game?
I have watched every Zag game this year....and probably a couple of dozen others of the ACC/B1G/Big12 types. While the speed and skill level of the Zags looks far superior to all but a small number of the top ranked teams...you always wonder, re-enforced by the nauseating repetitive doubts of analysts -- just how good are the opponents in the WCC compared to others in the Big 5/6 conferences?
My eye test has been that the top half of the WCC would at least compete well in those leagues. They wouldn't be bottom dwellers. WCC teams appear well coached, have some skilled players, and, for the most part, play with intensity.
One thing I haven't done is watch more than a couple of minutes of any Pac-12 game until tonight. I know it was only one game, and anyone can have a bad half or a bad game, but that California / Colorado game was awful. I didn't know weather to shake my head more at the play, or at Walton's call of it. Both teams were so slow, they look dipped in molasses, they couldn't shoot, barely played D...it was awful. I have seen many, many faster paced, higher skilled high school games. Players fumbled the ball, box score turnovers seem really understated, they couldn't pass (15 total assists, 7/8 by each side), fell down when they had the ball and no one touched them, couldn't shoot (both teams shot 38% overall, Cal 28% from 3 and Colorado 21%). I hesitate to criticize the efforts of college athletes, but lets just say the intensity wasn't in the ballpark of what I have seen at WCC contests. I laughed out loud when Cal got a last second layup to get to 20 points for the first half when Walton commented (paraphrased) 'one thing Cal has got is a lot of guys who can get you a lot of points in a hurry'. While that may have some resonance in other games (although I doubt it on a team that is 9-20 overall and 3-17 in conference) it struck me as ridiculous commentary on a team that just thrashed their opponent by hanging 20 points on them for a half.
Can Colorado really be the 3rd seated team in that conference? I would put money on BYU, ST Mary's, Santa Clara, USF, LMU or Pepperdine to have a good chance at taking them out and even give Pacific a shot. I think I would only clearly favor Colorado over Portland and USD. I came away feeling much better about Gu's preparation for the dance.
Am I overreacting to one game? Is the PAC12 really as bad as that game looked? That was painful.
