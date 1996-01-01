-
Other Games: Champ Week Friday - 03. 12. 21
Friday's Bill of Fare. . .39 opportunities for buzzer beating drama
ALL TIMES PT
8:30 AM
B1G Quarterfinal: Michigan vs. Maryland
B1G: Brandon Gaudin, Shon Morris, Rick Pizzo
9:00 AM
SEC Quarterfinal: Alabama vs. Mississippi State
ESPN: Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith
American Quarterfinal: Wichita State vs. USF
ESPN2: Kevin Brown, Dan Dakich, Kris Budden
CUSA Semifinal: UAB vs. Western Kentucky
CBSSN: Carter Blackburn, Avery Johnson
11:00 AM
SEC Quarterfinal: Tennessee vs. Florida
ESPN: Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith
B1G Quarterfinal: Purdue vs. Ohio State
B1G: Brandon Gaudin, Shon Morris, Rick Pizzo
NOON
American Quarterfinal: SMU vs. Cincinnati
ESPN2: Kevin Brown, Dan Dakich, Kris Budden
CUSA Semifinal: North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech
CBSSN: Carter Blackburn, Avery Johnson
SWAC Semifinal: Texas Southern vs. Jackson State
ESPN3: Santoria Black, Tolly Carr
2:00 PM
MAC Semifinal: Ohio vs. Toledo
CBSSN: Alex Del Barrio, Steve Wolf
3:00 PM
Big East Semifinal: Georgetown vs. Seton Hall
FS1: Gus Johnson, Jim Jackson
MAAC Semifinal: Iona vs. Niagara
ESPNews: Tiffany Greene, Chris Spatola
Southland Semifinal: Nicholls vs. Northwestern State
ESPN+: David Saltzman, Ben Braun
MEAC Semifinal: Coppin State vs. Morgan State
FloHoops: Charlie Neal, Cy Alexander
3:30 PM
ACC Semifinal: Georgia Tech vs. Virginia
ESPN2: Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Allison Williams
Big 12 Semifinal: Oklahoma State vs. Baylor
ESPN: Bob Wischusen, Fran Fraschilla, Holly Rowe
B1G Quarterfinal: Illinois vs. Rutgers
B1G: Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo, Andy Katz
4:00 PM
American Quarterfinal: Houston vs. Tulane
ESPNU: Mike Corey, Mark Adams, Kris Budden
SEC Quarterfinal: Arkansas vs. Missouri
SEC: Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith
Big Sky Semifinal: Montana State vs. Southern Utah
Pluto TV: Jon Oglesby, Joe Cravens
4:30 PM
MAC Semifinal: Akron vs. Buffalo
CBSSN: Alex Del Barrio, Steve Wolf
5:00 PM
WAC Semifinal: Seattle U vs. Grand Canyon U
ESPN+: Adam Young, Sed Bonner, Rachel Vigil
5:30 PM
MAAC Semifinal: Fairfield vs. St. Peters
ESPNews: Tiffany Greene, Chris Spatola
Pac-12 Semifinal: Oregon State vs. Oregon
P12: Ted Robinson, Bill Walton, Matt Muehlebach
6:00 PM
ACC Semifinal: Florida State vs. North Carolina
ESPN: Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Allison Williams
Big East Semifinal: UConn vs. Creighton
FS1: Gus Johnson, Jim Jackson
SEC Quarterfinal: LSU vs. Ole Miss
SECN: Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith
B1G Quarterfinal: Iowa vs. Wisconsin
BTN: Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo, Andy Katz
Big West Semifinal: UC Davis vs. UC Santa Barbara
ESPN3: Dave Feldman, Corey Williams
Southland Semifinal: Abilene Christian vs. Lamar
ESPN+: David Saltzman, Ben Braun
6:30 PM
Big 12 Semifinal: Texas vs. Kansas
ESPN2: Bob Wischusen, Fran Fraschilla, Holly Rowe
MW Semifinal: San Diego State vs. Nevada
CBSSN: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas
SWAC Semifinal: Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M
ESPN3: James Verrett, Tolly Carr
7:00 PM
American Quarterfinal: Memphis vs. UCF
ESPNU: Mike Corey, Mark Adams, Kris Budden
Big Sky Semifinal: Montana vs. Eastern Washington
Pluto TV: Jon Oglesby, Joe Cravens
8:00
WAC Semifinal: New Mexico State vs. Utah Valley
ESPN+: Michael Potter, Joan Bonvicini, Rachel Vigil
8:30 PM
Pac-12 Semifinal: USC vs. Colorado
ESPN: Dave Pasch, Bill Walton
9:00 PM
Big West Semifinal: UC Riverside vs. UC Irvine
ESPNU: Dave Feldman, Corey Williams
MW Semifinal: Colorado State vs. Utah State
CBSSN: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas
Enjoy the games !
