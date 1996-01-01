Thread: Goodman reporting that Duke is out of ACC tournament

https://twitter.com/GoodmanHoops/sta...htmode%3Dfalse
Duke has a positive COVID test and will not play tonight in the ACC tourney, source told
@Stadium. Looks like season is over for the Blue Devils.
Yeah....this isn't the end of the season for the Blue Devils. Now, in addition to the ratings lure of giving them an invite even though they stink, there will be a sympathy element to invite them anyway, even though it would screw over more deserving teams. Just wait.
Don't care for Duke, but don't like the season to end like this for any team.
The skeptic in me wouldnt put it past coach Krook to orchestrate this. Defeat the easy teams he is supposed to beat and once he faces a team who would beat them down today they get covid.. hmm.. arent they isolated now? WEird.
I would bet money they get in the tourney now.
I hope the player/staff will be ok; however, I do hope the Committee has enough where-with-all to not bow to the ACC and let them into the dance!!!
Somewhat related: Duke has had a spike in C-19 tests in its undergraduate population:Seth Davis, via twitter:
What's amazing about this Duke news is that no school in the country has been more strict/rigid than Duke. Team wasn't even staying in Greensboro. They were staying in the hotel on campus where they've been all year. Crazy and unfortunate.
https://www.wral.com/coronavirus/duk...ible/19569108/Between Friday, March 5 and Tuesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. a total of 102 undergraduates have tested positive for COVID. Tuesday’s total of 32 positive undergraduate cases is the single highest daily count within our student population since the pandemic began.
If you’re CBS who do you want Duke? Or Utah State?
From Duke's MBB twitter feed: SAD NEWS: We will not continue competing in the 2021 ACC Tournament due to our school’s and conference’s health/safety protocols. The determination was made following the positive COVID-19 test for a member of our program’s Tier 1 personnel after Wednesday’s game.
Let’s just hope the Zags stay safe this March. Sad that the players for Duke can’t compete the long way into the big dance. No one should lose for this reason...
They won't be the last team to be afflicted by this. I hope our own guys can stay safe.
ETA: We are now in the 10 day window where if any team has a COVID issue, their season is done.
