Thread: Goodman reporting that Duke is out of ACC tournament

  1. Today, 07:35 AM #1
    scrooner
    Default Goodman reporting that Duke is out of ACC tournament

    https://twitter.com/GoodmanHoops/sta...htmode%3Dfalse

    Duke has a positive COVID test and will not play tonight in the ACC tourney, source told
    @Stadium. Looks like season is over for the Blue Devils.
  2. Today, 07:41 AM #2
    Default

    Yeah....this isn't the end of the season for the Blue Devils. Now, in addition to the ratings lure of giving them an invite even though they stink, there will be a sympathy element to invite them anyway, even though it would screw over more deserving teams. Just wait.
  3. Today, 07:41 AM #3
    willandi
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner View Post
    https://twitter.com/GoodmanHoops/sta...htmode%3Dfalse

    Duke has a positive COVID test and will not play tonight in the ACC tourney, source told
    @Stadium. Looks like season is over for the Blue Devils.
    Probably a better look than getting beat and not making the dance because they aren't very good.
    This gives them an excuse.
    At least someone, somewhere, is laughing.
  4. Today, 07:43 AM #4
    Default

    Don't care for Duke, but don't like the season to end like this for any team.
  5. Today, 07:51 AM #5
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    The skeptic in me wouldnt put it past coach Krook to orchestrate this. Defeat the easy teams he is supposed to beat and once he faces a team who would beat them down today they get covid.. hmm.. arent they isolated now? WEird.

    I would bet money they get in the tourney now.
  6. Today, 07:54 AM #6
    Default

    I hope the player/staff will be ok; however, I do hope the Committee has enough where-with-all to not bow to the ACC and let them into the dance!!!
  7. Today, 07:57 AM #7
    RenoZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by katman50 View Post
    Don't care for Duke, but don't like the season to end like this for any team.
    Agree, katman. Won't know about the "end of the season" part with certainty for a few days, IMO. NCAA protocol says teams have to have 7 consecutive days of C-19 negative results just to get to Indianapolis.

    Seth Davis, via twitter:

    What's amazing about this Duke news is that no school in the country has been more strict/rigid than Duke. Team wasn't even staying in Greensboro. They were staying in the hotel on campus where they've been all year. Crazy and unfortunate.
    Somewhat related: Duke has had a spike in C-19 tests in its undergraduate population:

    Between Friday, March 5 and Tuesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. a total of 102 undergraduates have tested positive for COVID. Tuesday’s total of 32 positive undergraduate cases is the single highest daily count within our student population since the pandemic began.
    https://www.wral.com/coronavirus/duk...ible/19569108/
  8. Today, 07:57 AM #8
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Bogozags View Post
    I hope the player/staff will be ok; however, I do hope the Committee has enough where-with-all to not bow to the ACC and let them into the dance!!!
    They have no business being in, especially with limited attendance. Certainly not their record
  9. Today, 07:58 AM #9
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Yup.
    Dont worry, it wont
  10. Today, 08:05 AM #10
    Zagceo
    Default

    If you’re CBS who do you want Duke? Or Utah State?
  11. Today, 08:08 AM #11
    willandi
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zagceo View Post
    If you’re CBS who do you want Duke? Or Utah State?
    Utah State. That way they can talk nonstop about Duke and not have to worry about the actual game they are calling.
    At least someone, somewhere, is laughing.
  12. Today, 08:10 AM #12
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere View Post
    Yeah....this isn't the end of the season for the Blue Devils. Now, in addition to the ratings lure of giving them an invite even though they stink, there will be a sympathy element to invite them anyway, even though it would screw over more deserving teams. Just wait.
    Yup. “But they would have beat FSU if not for Covid “
  13. Today, 08:23 AM #13
    RenoZag
    Default

    From Duke's MBB twitter feed: SAD NEWS: We will not continue competing in the 2021 ACC Tournament due to our school’s and conference’s health/safety protocols. The determination was made following the positive COVID-19 test for a member of our program’s Tier 1 personnel after Wednesday’s game.
  14. Today, 09:08 AM #14
    Default

    Let’s just hope the Zags stay safe this March. Sad that the players for Duke can’t compete the long way into the big dance. No one should lose for this reason...
    The place to go for recruiting info
  15. Today, 09:09 AM #15
    caduceus
    Default

    They won't be the last team to be afflicted by this. I hope our own guys can stay safe.

    ETA: We are now in the 10 day window where if any team has a COVID issue, their season is done.
  16. Today, 09:29 AM #16
    RenoZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by caduceus View Post
    They won't be the last team to be afflicted by this. I hope our own guys can stay safe.

    ETA: We are now in the 10 day window where if any team has a COVID issue, their season is done.
    DUKE AD Kevin White: " This will end our 20 -21 Season."

    Sorry for the players but not for the program


    The GUB Resource Library: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .

    They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
