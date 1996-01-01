Thread: It's Elemental - Play Ejim

Results 1 to 4 of 4

It's Elemental - Play Ejim

    It's Elemental - Play Ejim

    Hey Coach, you saw her, you know how good she is and will get better. It's elemental give YE more PT!

    Eye test says she is more proficient around the hoop than any of the starting five.... Melody is a scrapper but misses as many bunnies as she makes, Why? Because just like the Wirths she hurries to get her shot up instead of taking a good shot, watched it all season long. Ejim is a different breed of player she looks to make a good shot even in traffic and she is physical enough to get her shot off.

    Will CLF backslide and forget what she just saw? If AV comes into the game before Ejim the answer is yes. AV should be the 4th big off the bench behind Melody, Ejim and Hollingsworth.

    Ejim deserves 10 to 15 min per game and will be productive and an asset if given the chance. The Lady Zags need her, no not next year.... NOW!

    I would like to think CLF gets it... the next game will tell...

    The girls have a chance to do some serious damage in the NCAA tournament, looking forward to seeing them shock some folks...

    Just my opinion,

    Go!! Las Zagas!!!
    "Learn from the past, Plan for the future, Live in the Now!"
    Default

    Thank you, and shame on me for not following the women as closely as you do...but when you use just initials to identify the players, I have no clue who you ate talking about.

    A few more letters, please.
    At least someone, somewhere, is laughing.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post
    Thank you, and shame on me for not following the women as closely as you do...but when you use just initials to identify the players, I have no clue who you ate talking about.

    A few more letters, please.
    CLF -Coach Lisa Fortier
    YE - Yvonne Ejim
    AV - Anamaria Virjoghe

    Hope that helps...

    Go!! Las Zagas!!!
    "Learn from the past, Plan for the future, Live in the Now!"
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bigblahla View Post
    Thanks. I did open up a page with the women's roster and figured it out, but not actually knowing the team means that I have to do that every time. It makes it harder to follow them.
    At least someone, somewhere, is laughing.
