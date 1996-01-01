Thread: Zags discussed on The Fan Today

-
Zags discussed on The Fan Today
It's been a struggle, trying to hear anything besides Dallas Cowboys news on The Fan in Dallas. I've been texting them almost daily, with reminders that the Zags remain undefeated, aided by Drew Timme, from nearby Richardson.
I sent them another message this morning, and was delighted when they responded that they were going to discuss college hoops and Gonzaga at 1 PM. It gave me time to email Megan Timme, as it was not yet 11 AM.
I wouldn't say it was ten minutes of radio gold, but it was decent. There were no shots at Spokane this time around. One of the hosts said very nice things about the Zags, reiterating that Drew was a semifinalist for POY, and he was a local player. LOL, there was another host who had seen Drew play, raved about him, but he never knew it was Drew.
They're going to have to do a lot of research between now and next week. It's really pathetic, they go into such detail with the Cowboys, a team that hasn't done jack for 25 years, but you can't have an intelligent conversation regarding college hoops. There are five major college teams in North Texas (if you go as far out as 90 miles south to Waco): UNT, UTA, TCU, SMU, and Baylor.
Not to break my arm patting myself on the back, but every solid point they brought out about the Zags and Drew was fed to them by me. Glad to do it, though. Their final comments were disappointing, though. None of them showed any interest towards the tournament, due to the pandemic. Hell, they could care less about college basketball. I estimate their programming is 75% Cowboys, 15% Mavericks, and 10% Rangers.
In Texas, football = religion! I get to say this; I am of pre-statehood Texas stock. (Even Michener got this right in his novel, Texas.)
