Thread: What ever happened to ?

What ever happened to the Foster kid that was playing ahead of Joel at the first of the year when they were freshmen ?
He transferred to St. Joseph's
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...greg-foster-jr
St Joe's. Played big minutes in their losses to Auburn & Kansas, and then in their 6th game against VCU, but that's it this season. Not sure if there are injury/COVID issues.
Watched a game earlier this season. He starts and still struggles shooting.
22 percent for the year...