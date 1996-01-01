Thread: The Glue guys

The Glue guys
In the tradition of David Pendograf and Mike Hart and others and carrying on the tradition of the glue guys that make Gonzaga great I would like to give a shout out to Joel Ayayee. He has carried on the tradition to an even higher level. He is quiet, unassuming, gives 110% for the team and doesn't require the accolades that others receive. If I was to give him a nickname it would be "The Shepard" since he appears to keep an eye on all the players at all times and moves on the court to their advantage. Superior player and human being with that sensitivity to be so aware of others that he makes them better, and in crunch time he always performs. He exemplifies the highest aspects of team mentality, a term that is often cited and seldom achieved. We are blessed with many stars on this team, but none stand higher than Joel Ayayee.
