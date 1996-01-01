Thread: The Glue guys

Results 1 to 7 of 7

    zag buddy
    In the tradition of David Pendograf and Mike Hart and others and carrying on the tradition of the glue guys that make Gonzaga great I would like to give a shout out to Joel Ayayee. He has carried on the tradition to an even higher level. He is quiet, unassuming, gives 110% for the team and doesn't require the accolades that others receive. If I was to give him a nickname it would be "The Shepard" since he appears to keep an eye on all the players at all times and moves on the court to their advantage. Superior player and human being with that sensitivity to be so aware of others that he makes them better, and in crunch time he always performs. He exemplifies the highest aspects of team mentality, a term that is often cited and seldom achieved. We are blessed with many stars on this team, but none stand higher than Joel Ayayee.
    Last edited by zag buddy; Today at 11:54 AM.
    If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher


    ZAG 4 LIFE
    Very well stated Zag Buddy. Joel is the Ultimate Glue Guy, and a fabulous basketball player.
    23dpg
    He might be too good to be a glue guy.

    Super glue?
    Gonzdb8
    He might be too good to be a glue guy.

    Super glue?
    i agree with that first sentence, but not sure i think of him as a glue guy at all. he gets overshadowed by the big three, but he could be the best player on a lot of teams in the country. a player of that caliber is not something i traditionally think of as a "glue guy (hart, pendo, etc.). but in the sense that there have been times when he has held this team together, absolutely.
    More like a Leatherman.
    zagsfanforlife
    Personally I think of Mike Hart as a glue guy.

    Ayayi to me is a star on a team with a lot of stars that is overshadowed by Kispert, Suggs and timme because he doesnt score at the rate the others do. He does as much if not more for the team then anyone else though.
    krozman
    I don't know how many times I tell people that Ayayi should never shoot the ball, because it decreases our chances for an offensive rebound by like 70% because Joel Ayayi isn't there to do it. It must be so hard to be him because the dropoff from Ayayi to the 2nd place player of the things he's great at, is the biggest dropoff for this team IMO. Without Ayayi we are a lesser team, by a lot.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
