Thread: Best/Worst Defenses to run against the Zags?

Based on how WCC coaches (who have seen Few's offense for years) have played the Zags, the best defense is to do these things on offense:
-shoot late in the shot clock (limit overall possessions)
-don't turn the ball over
-make your shots
-crash offensive boards
If you do this on offense, you have a puncher's chance.
It's pretty simple on the defensive side, just chase Kispert, flop a lot, and pray that 4 guys have their off game on the same night.
