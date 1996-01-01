Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Best/Worst Defenses to run against the Zags?

  1. Today, 10:30 AM #1
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,384

    Question Best/Worst Defenses to run against the Zags?

    Question for the coaches on here - what are the best/worst defensive schemes to run against the Zags? Saw Syracuse playing right now and it made me wonder how the Zags would fare against a 2-3 zone, which led to a larger thought about the various defenses that teams run and what would/wouldn't work.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:41 AM #2
    MTZag03
    MTZag03 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2012
    Posts
    1,130

    Default

    I'm no coach, but any zone preventing dribble drives and inside feeds and forcing us to take and hit 3s would seem to cause problems.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:00 AM #3
    tinfoilzag
    tinfoilzag is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    South Hill
    Posts
    755

    Default

    Based on how WCC coaches (who have seen Few's offense for years) have played the Zags, the best defense is to do these things on offense:

    -shoot late in the shot clock (limit overall possessions)
    -don't turn the ball over
    -make your shots
    -crash offensive boards

    If you do this on offense, you have a puncher's chance.

    It's pretty simple on the defensive side, just chase Kispert, flop a lot, and pray that 4 guys have their off game on the same night.
    We are on this earth to live, not to avoid death.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:55 AM #4
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    7,441

    Default

    5th Grade CYO Coach here..... in the early rounds.... teams will...on defense clog up the middle make them shoot threes.....send everyone to rebound.....on offence limit possessions , hold the ball till the end of the shot clock...

    But there will be teams in the Sweet Sixteen that are long and lean and mean and will play in your face very aggressive man to man defense and will run their normal offense .....and try to outscore the Zags...those teams will not be intimidated by Gonzaga as they will have played against very good teams in very tight games and have won them in crunch time....in short they will play with confidence ....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 12:05 PM #5
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,384

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bartruff1 View Post
    5th Grade CYO Coach here..... in the early rounds.... teams will...on defense clog up the middle make them shoot threes.....send everyone to rebound.....on offence limit possessions , hold the ball till the end of the shot clock...

    But there will be teams in the Sweet Sixteen that are long and lean and mean and will play in your face very aggressive man to man defense and will run their normal offense .....and try to outscore the Zags...those teams will not be intimidated by Gonzaga as they will have played against very good teams in very tight games and have won them in crunch time....in short they will play with confidence ....
    Seems to me then that this Zags team is built to handle those teams that try to play their normal defense.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules