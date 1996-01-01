Thread: NCAA Indy Tournament Sites

Originally Posted by PNW Zagfan Originally Posted by

While Selection Sunday will answer my primary question as to where (i.e. which arena) the Zags will play in during the initial rounds of the tournament, I was wondering in the interim if any of you have any insight as to how the NCAA will distribute teams among the various sites in Indianapolis. Is there a preferred venue? Will venues be allocated based on seeding? For example, as the (likely) number one overall seed, will Gonzaga be placed in Lucas Oil Stadium for rounds 1 & 2 to give them the advantage (is it an advantage?) of having played more games there leading up to the final four?