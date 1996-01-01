Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: NCAA Indy Tournament Sites

    PNW Zagfan
    Default NCAA Indy Tournament Sites

    While Selection Sunday will answer my primary question as to where (i.e. which arena) the Zags will play in during the initial rounds of the tournament, I was wondering in the interim if any of you have any insight as to how the NCAA will distribute teams among the various sites in Indianapolis. Is there a preferred venue? Will venues be allocated based on seeding? For example, as the (likely) number one overall seed, will Gonzaga be placed in Lucas Oil Stadium for rounds 1 & 2 to give them the advantage (is it an advantage?) of having played more games there leading up to the final four?
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by PNW Zagfan View Post
    I understand the tourney starts on Friday, not the usual Thursday. And the last round of 32 is Monday. Is this right? Why did they abandon the Thu-Sat, Fri-Sun schedule?
    Spink
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    You are right about the Friday/Sunday & Saturday/Monday pairing. I do not know why.
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by Spink View Post
    I'm guessing space issues. Maybe even broadcast requirements. It could be better, spread out. Although more dead spots, blowout games early on.
    SanDiegoZag
    I believe as the #1 overall seed, the Zags will be playing on Saturday/Monday the first two rounds, and Sunday/Tuesday for the Sweet 16/Elite 8. Not sure if knowing you are the #1 overall seed also allows you to know your venue already too...but it may.
