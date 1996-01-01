The 6-foot-9#forward out of Grand Island in Central Nebraska
Which programs are heavily involved in your recruitment?
The schools that contact me the most are Nebraska, Creighton, Oklahoma, Virginia, Michigan State, North Carolina, and Gonzaga.
Who are the newest programs to enter the fro?
Gonzaga and North Carolina are the newest interests.
Gonzaga, where do things stand with them currently?
Theyre having a really solid year and I've been in pretty consistent communication with Coach Michaelson.

