2022 Isaac Traudt
The 6-foot-9#forward out of Grand Island in Central Nebraska
Which programs are heavily involved in your recruitment?
The schools that contact me the most are Nebraska, Creighton, Oklahoma, Virginia, Michigan State, North Carolina, and Gonzaga.
Who are the newest programs to enter the fro?
Gonzaga and North Carolina are the newest interests.
Gonzaga, where do things stand with them currently?
Theyre having a really solid year and I've been in pretty consistent communication with Coach Michaelson.
