Boom...Boom...BOOM!
First it was Kispert hitting three 3's in a row coming out of the Lockeroom to start the second half. The Zags were trailing by twelve points to start the second half, and they needed something dramatic to happen in order to get back in the game. And Corey certainly delivered. And the Zags went from 12 down to only four down in just a matter of minutes. And suddenly, they where back in the game. Kispert turned what appeared to be a hopeless situation into Zag momentum, and those three shots ignited the spirit of this great team.
And then in the last four minutes of the game with the score tied, Suggs took over. He rose to the occasion and did what stars do. He hit 3 three's in a row. Boom...Boom...BOOM! And the game was over.
Neither of these two players played very well the first half. Neither of them could have hit the broad side of a barn on a nice cool summer's night. But these guys are made of what we call "Zag Material," and they don't know what the words "give up" mean. In this game, both exemplified what it means to be a Zag. I've known all year, that this is a special team, and like no other Zag team that has gone before them, and last night that showed why they are the best. It is so inspiring to all athletes and fans to watch a game played like the one last night, and see what it means to not give up, and to believe in yourself and your team.
And I can't leave Ayayi out of what became a 3 point shooting fest because he too hit 3 really big three pointers: Boom...Boom...BOOM! And he is every much of a star than as Kispert and Suggs are, and as his been reported in this forum, he had a great game and a great tounament. He too always displays what Zag spirit is all about. One more time this year he led the team in rebounding with nine, and two of those were HUGE offensive boards.
There were no crazy Gonzaga fans in the arena last night. And honestly, the players were not able to hear the roars of the crowd when those 3 pointers were made. You could not hear even a whisper of boom, boom and boom in that arean last night. But I will tell you, it was there in the hearts of millions of fans from ZagNation all across the country. I don't know about you, but I could hear them and I could feel the vibrations of those roars...Boom...Boom...Boom. I could feel them in ever home of every Zag fan in ZagNation. ZagNation is alive and well. We have not been able to fill the arenas that the team has played on this year. But I can assure you, that these young men know that their fans are "like always" behind them 100% and are as proud of them as ever. Gonzaga has great fans, and maybe the greatest. Maybe we are invisible to the naked eye. But believe me, we are there. We are ever present at every game, and our hearts were filled with pride last night as the game ended. And I could here the greatest words coming out of the mouths and hearts of all Zag fans.......Go Zags! ZagNation, and the players, know exactly what those words mean.
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!