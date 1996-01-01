Thread: Please stop and reflect...

Results 1 to 4 of 4

    Please stop and reflect...

    We are on the precipice of an epic story. There are so many storylines at play. Played in the public press were in for an onslaught of media and also the greatest times in our lives as Zags. Those of you who have roamed Sharp, Sinto, Mission, Hamilton... you know that being a Zag is greater than what this team does. There is a shared experience that is Gonzaga. Regardless of politics then and now... most of us have lived down by the Spokane River for 4 years and we would love GU regardless. They are truly some of my favorite years of my life and I am sure that many of you would agree. Why else would you be here? Me, I was a Spokane boy from my early teens and I was a zagbrat from HS on through my extended stay. Mom worked there 30 years. Gonzaga put food on my table and nourished my mind. It truly is a part of who I am. I wanted my kids experience it. Alas, they forged their own paths. They are zags though. Not dads obsession but both kids know the team. Both are avid Seahawks fans too. I raise them right. So... let us take the next few weeks to focus on one thing and one thing only. Our love of Bings neighborhood and the way it forged many of our lives and how that energy is part of this team year after year. Leave politics... personal attacks... etc... behind for the duration of this run. Enjoy the run... its storylines... and ending be it tragic upset or historical achievements. Please. For Bob... For el Voce... just enjoy it together.

    Feel free to share your Gonzaga experience.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    These ARE the good old days. Savor it.

    Enjoy the Journey, and it is ... to be continued
    Dad went to Gonzaga law school. When I was a kid in 1999 he turned the TV on to watch his alma mater play in the NCAA tournament. They won, and then they kept winning. Followed them ever since.
