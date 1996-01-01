Thread: Please stop and reflect...

We are on the precipice of an epic story. There are so many storylines at play. Played in the public press were in for an onslaught of media and also the greatest times in our lives as Zags. Those of you who have roamed Sharp, Sinto, Mission, Hamilton... you know that being a Zag is greater than what this team does. There is a shared experience that is Gonzaga. Regardless of politics then and now... most of us have lived down by the Spokane River for 4 years and we would love GU regardless. They are truly some of my favorite years of my life and I am sure that many of you would agree. Why else would you be here? Me, I was a Spokane boy from my early teens and I was a zagbrat from HS on through my extended stay. Mom worked there 30 years. Gonzaga put food on my table and nourished my mind. It truly is a part of who I am. I wanted my kids experience it. Alas, they forged their own paths. They are zags though. Not dads obsession but both kids know the team. Both are avid Seahawks fans too. I raise them right. So... let us take the next few weeks to focus on one thing and one thing only. Our love of Bings neighborhood and the way it forged many of our lives and how that energy is part of this team year after year. Leave politics... personal attacks... etc... behind for the duration of this run. Enjoy the run... its storylines... and ending be it tragic upset or historical achievements. Please. For Bob... For el Voce... just enjoy it together.
Feel free to share your Gonzaga experience.