Thread: 1 in every 2,500 Teams

  Today, 09:02 PM
    1 in every 2,500 Teams

    Since 1976 (45 years), 6 teams have entered the NCAA Tournament undefeated. There are currently 347 division 1 basketball teams. Programs have been added over the years so I averaged to 325. 325 x 45 /6 leaves us with my astute math of 1 in every 2,500 division 1 teams enter the tournament undefeated. 1 of those 6 is our favorite team.

    It is a special and historic year. In the next few weeks, lets appreciate and enjoy the ride-- no matter if we are cutting down the nets April 5 or just looking back on being 1 out of every 2,500. Love this team, love these dudes, love this program.
  Today, 09:21 PM
    Default

    - few in his post game interview touched upon how this really is an important win for gonzaga, because it puts us up in a very very rare category.
  Today, 09:26 PM
    Default

    - few in his post game interview touched upon how this really is an important win for gonzaga, because it puts us up in a very very rare category.
    A gentleman wearing Portland Trailblazer sweats came over to talk to us with about five minutes to go. When he made that comment that "it'll be better for the Zags to lose at least one going into the Tournament", I said the heck with that. This team has earned its place in history.
  Today, 10:13 PM
    Default

    A gentleman wearing Portland Trailblazer sweats came over to talk to us with about five minutes to go. When he made that comment that "it'll be better for the Zags to lose at least one going into the Tournament", I said the heck with that. This team has earned its place in history.
    Naw, losing a half is motivation for this team.
    Parlez-vous français?
