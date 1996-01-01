Thread: 1 in every 2,500 Teams

Since 1976 (45 years), 6 teams have entered the NCAA Tournament undefeated. There are currently 347 division 1 basketball teams. Programs have been added over the years so I averaged to 325. 325 x 45 /6 leaves us with my astute math of 1 in every 2,500 division 1 teams enter the tournament undefeated. 1 of those 6 is our favorite team.
It is a special and historic year. In the next few weeks, lets appreciate and enjoy the ride-- no matter if we are cutting down the nets April 5 or just looking back on being 1 out of every 2,500. Love this team, love these dudes, love this program.