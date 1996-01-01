Thread: Zags vs BYU Post-game Thoughts

Zags win 88 to 78.
Suggs and kispert were amazing in the 2nd half. What a gutsy, gutsy comeback by the squad!!!
What a accomplishment.
Love the zags for life
What a great game.
I only got to watch half...thr right half, literally. I had my left eye cataract removed today and got home at 6:10, dvr'd the game so watched it all, just with one eye.
No tears for ME tonight.
At least someone, somewhere, is laughing.
I think this was the most balanced game the starters have played all season, 5 in double figures, rebounds and assists well distributed. Team had 14 assists with only 6 TO's. If it hadn't been for BYU's unworldly 3 pt shooting in the first half, Zags win by 20. Biggest downside was FT's
Birddog
Was watching the WCC Zoom Press Conference w/ Few and Suggs. . .at the 27 minute mark, it froze in the middle of comments Few was making regarding Jalen being a winner. . .
I guess the WCC needed to upgrade their Zoom account.
After Gideon George "flexed" on Corey Kispert, Gonzaga outscored BYU 31 - 15.
Great victory! Zags showed great character and super resiliency.
Suggs has always come thru when we needed him in terms of quality of competition. Kind of have to throw WCC play before tonight out I think in terms of what he’ll bring to close the year.
I didn’t like in the 2H how we couldn’t score when Timme was sitting. Finding him a couple minutes of rest in the second half will certainly be a concern against a good team.
Found myself with a lot of confidence in Nembhard to generate offense with the ball in his hands. Honestly moreso than anyone else for the majority of the game. He is developing into a great player.
- gonzaga has been so good the past few years, tonight's game got me to recall back in the day when gu would lose 6 to 8 games a year, we'd have a dozen heart thumping games like this.
- i've grown accustomed these past few years to only having a heart stress test in my living room twice a year.
- didn't like the first half, but as kispert said on espn, coach few told him this is just the kind of game they needed.
- well done team, we are so proud of you.
Corey and Jalen were great.... but Joel showed so much heart in that second half.
Hats off to BYU, that was the type of game we needed. Kispert hopefully stays out of his slump, Jalen has that swagger going into the tournament.
And what I love most is BYU has not won the conference nor the conference tournament since making the jump to the WCC. I still remember all of the chatter stating they were going to destroy the WCC.
America's Team!
Cougarboard b*tching about the referees. LOL
hint: It wasn't about the refs, it was about the Zags turning up their defensive pressure and BYU not being able to handle it. That plus Kispert and Suggs
