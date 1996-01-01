Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: Should I rename my cat?

  Today, 08:47 PM #1
    10 Piece Bucket's Avatar
    10 Piece Bucket
    Should I rename my cat?

    Well after tonight I'm pondering renaming my cat.

    Looking for input - but I'm leaning toward Suggster, or TimJo.....
  Today, 09:02 PM #2
    SunDevilGolfZag
    Default

    Wait a few weeks. Maybe you can name it Natty
  Today, 09:04 PM #3
    rennis's Avatar
    rennis
    Default

    Still the best handle and avatar on this board.
    Quote Originally Posted by Coach Few
    We are not here as a #%$&%&! Courtesy!!!
  Today, 09:04 PM #4
    billyberu's Avatar
    billyberu
    Default

    Wait 3 more years and you can name it Three Pete.

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    There's a fine line between fishing and just standing on the shore like an idiot. - Steven Wright

    Beat everyone, and enjoy drinking from a chalice filled with their salty tears.
    Surfmonkey89
  Today, 09:06 PM #5
    seacatfan
    Default

    Does a cat's name ever matter? They just ignore you most of the time regardless of what you call them.
  Today, 09:12 PM #6
    bartruff1
    Default

    If it is a boy.....Suggs......if it is a girl....Jill
  Today, 09:50 PM #7
    BayAreaZagFan's Avatar
    BayAreaZagFan
    Default

    1. How old is your cat?
    2. It probably doesn't matter to him.
    3. I agree. Wait three weeks and call him Champ.
    My posts indicate that I don't seem to follow college basketball all that closely.
  Today, 10:03 PM #8
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    Default

    The cat will still hate you, because it's a cat.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
  Today, 10:14 PM #9
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Just get a dog instead
