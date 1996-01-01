Thread: Should I rename my cat?

Well after tonight I'm pondering renaming my cat.
Looking for input - but I'm leaning toward Suggster, or TimJo.....
Well after tonight I'm pondering renaming my cat.
Looking for input - but I'm leaning toward Suggster, or TimJo.....
Wait a few weeks. Maybe you can name it Natty
Still the best handle and avatar on this board.
Originally Posted by Coach Few
Wait 3 more years and you can name it Three Pete.
Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
There's a fine line between fishing and just standing on the shore like an idiot. - Steven Wright
Beat everyone, and enjoy drinking from a chalice filled with their salty tears.
Surfmonkey89
Does a cat's name ever matter? They just ignore you most of the time regardless of what you call them.
If it is a boy.....Suggs......if it is a girl....Jill
1. How old is your cat?
2. It probably doesn't matter to him.
3. I agree. Wait three weeks and call him Champ.
My posts indicate that I don't seem to follow college basketball all that closely.
The cat will still hate you, because it's a cat.
Krozman
GU student 1996-2000
Law Student 2000-2003
Just get a dog instead