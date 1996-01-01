Thread: How big is your grin?

I went from Mr Serious to HoHo the Clown and now there is Glenlivet glistening on my lips. Helluva game que no?
Birddog
Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
All mimsy were the borogoves,
And the mome raths outgrabe.
Absolutely right Bird, willed to a win...
Chopping bamboo, every game from now on is for the Natty.
Go!! Zags!!!
"Learn from the past, Plan for the future, Live in the Now!"
Happy happy, joy joy.
might have to whet the whistle with a little glen here myself! what a comeback!
i am 32 and my dad tells my the UNLV team back in the day was like this, but I told him I dont remember any team in CBB over the past 30 years who could erase a ten point deficit in the blink of a kitchen trip like this years team. Its remarkable.
And they won by double digits, continuing that streak...remarkable.
It's big. I was a little worried. I was more pumped up with Kispert third 3 in a row than I have been in years. Love this team.
Go Zags!! I was very concerned though. My wife told me calmly that BYU could not keep up their great shooting for 40 minutes. She was right again.
I watched the game at a local bar and had a bet that the Zags would win by double-digits. I was taking grief throughout most of the game, but when the end of the game came, I gladly told my friends that I would buy a victory round, even though I won the bet. I think I did an incredibly good job of displaying fake confidence throughout the game, even though I was sweating it out the entire time. At halftime, I told my friends that there was no way that BYU could continue to shoot 70% 3's and whatever they were shooting from the floor. Fortunately, I was right. This was just the game the Zags needed, and I'm glad it turned out the way it did.
Huge smile. Huge.
Love the zags for life
I live almost at the center of LI.... so yeah it goes all 110 miles of it.