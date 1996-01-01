Results 1 to 15 of 15

Thread: How big is your grin?

  Today, 08:36 PM #1
    Birddog
    How big is your grin?

    I went from Mr Serious to HoHo the Clown and now there is Glenlivet glistening on my lips. Helluva game que no?
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
  Today, 08:50 PM #2
    bigblahla's Avatar
    bigblahla
    Default

    Absolutely right Bird, willed to a win...

    Chopping bamboo, every game from now on is for the Natty.

    Go!! Zags!!!
    "Learn from the past, Plan for the future, Live in the Now!"
  Today, 08:53 PM #3
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    Default

    Happy happy, joy joy.


    The GUB Resource Library: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .

    They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
  Today, 08:53 PM #4
    rennis's Avatar
    rennis
    Default

    might have to whet the whistle with a little glen here myself! what a comeback!
    Quote Originally Posted by Coach Few
    We are not here as a #%$&%&! Courtesy!!!
  Today, 08:53 PM #5
    Birddog
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bigblahla View Post
    Absolutely right Bird, willed to a win...

    Chopping bamboo, every game from now on is for the Natty.

    Go!! Zags!!!
    I think it's "water the bamboo," but I get the point for sure.
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
  Today, 08:56 PM #6
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    i am 32 and my dad tells my the UNLV team back in the day was like this, but I told him I dont remember any team in CBB over the past 30 years who could erase a ten point deficit in the blink of a kitchen trip like this years team. Its remarkable.
  Today, 09:16 PM #7
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    And they won by double digits, continuing that streak...remarkable.
  Today, 09:19 PM #8
    GonzaGAW
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    i am 32 and my dad tells my the UNLV team back in the day was like this, but I told him I dont remember any team in CBB over the past 30 years who could erase a ten point deficit in the blink of a kitchen trip like this years team. Its remarkable.
    - well i'm twice your age and your dad is right, that unlv team played and had the look of professional players.
  Today, 09:25 PM #9
    SwainZag
    Default

    It's big. I was a little worried. I was more pumped up with Kispert third 3 in a row than I have been in years. Love this team.
  Today, 09:29 PM #10
    jsnider
    Default

    Go Zags!! I was very concerned though. My wife told me calmly that BYU could not keep up their great shooting for 40 minutes. She was right again.
  Today, 09:42 PM #11
    BayAreaZagFan's Avatar
    BayAreaZagFan
    Default

    I watched the game at a local bar and had a bet that the Zags would win by double-digits. I was taking grief throughout most of the game, but when the end of the game came, I gladly told my friends that I would buy a victory round, even though I won the bet. I think I did an incredibly good job of displaying fake confidence throughout the game, even though I was sweating it out the entire time. At halftime, I told my friends that there was no way that BYU could continue to shoot 70% 3's and whatever they were shooting from the floor. Fortunately, I was right. This was just the game the Zags needed, and I'm glad it turned out the way it did.
    My posts indicate that I don't seem to follow college basketball all that closely.
  Today, 09:44 PM #12
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GonzaGAW View Post
    - well i'm twice your age and your dad is right, that unlv team played and had the look of professional players.
    They were. . .
  Today, 09:45 PM #13
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Default

    Huge smile. Huge.
    Love the zags for life
  Today, 09:53 PM #14
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    Default

    I live almost at the center of LI.... so yeah it goes all 110 miles of it.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
  Today, 09:57 PM #15
    ProVeeZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    They were. . .
    Larry Johnson - man among boys for UNLV.
    "Those who believe in telekinetics, raise my hand."
    Kurt Vonnegut
