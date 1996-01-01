Thread: Post game radio GU-BYU

Hudson: GU a winner in the championship rallying from 14 down. BYU lights out in the first half, with great three point shooting Kispert came out and hit three threes. GU used a 9-0 run to finally take a lead in the second half, with 8 of those by Suggs. GU only three points fro the bench tonight, 3 from Watson. Confetti is flying in Vegas where the Zags beat BYU. Suggs named MVP of tournament, as Zags shoot 51% from the floor. Late in the first half BYU was shooting 71% from the field, ended the game at 46%. Suggs with 23, Ayayi 18, Kispert 17, Timme 14 and Nembhard 13. BYU balanced scoring as well with 20 from Knell leading, Barcello 15.
Michaelson: It wasn't a great frist half, and a lot of it was Coach Popes adjustments, how aggressive their role players were. They had us on our heels and it took us long time to adjust. The key was they only scored 2 points in the first 5 minutes of the second half. Our defense really adjusted. We had a great response after the half, our guards really adjusted, Jalen had some of those crazy help side plays and we were off and running. It's a special win tonight, there aren't that many times a team enters the tournament undefeated. And you know our guys hear all the noise around them, they're only human. BYU was controlling the glass for most of the evening but GU really did the job in the last 6 minutes and ended up winning the rebounds 29-27
Suggs: This is for real being with these guys, I have the biggest smile on my face. I love being with these guys. When we were in the locker room, we said hey man we just have to make the little plays and the game will come back to us. I just tried to to my job. It's great to come back like that. It shows that any one can be beat. It shows resiliency on our part.
Hudson: GU wins 88-78 and win number 30 in a row, a school record. It looked the Zags might have to go as an at large team in the first half. BYU hit 15 or first 20 shots, 18 of first 25 and ran up 53 points in the first half. They faced their biggest deficit of the year at 14 point but things turned in the second half. Kisperts three threes early in the second half cut the lead to 55-52 to get back into the game. GU continued to apply pressure at the defensive end and got some TO's. The Zags took the first lead with 6 1/2 left on a goal tending call. BYU came back and the lead exchanged a couple times late and a tie and then GU went up 73-71 on a Timme bucket. BYU came back to tie at 73, then Suggs took over, hitting a three and an Ayayi free throw and then GU upped the lead to 79 to 73 eventually going on a 9-0 run after BYU tied at 73.
Ayayi had 9 rebound to lead the Zags, Timme 7 and Kispert and Suggs 5. Lohner lead BYU with 10 rebounds but had no points, the only BYU not to score as BYU got 28 from the bench led by Knell with 20. BYU only had 7 free throws making five. GU was 18-27 from the line. Despite Kisperts rough start from three the Zags ended up shooting shooting 12-26 from three at 46%. GU was push for the first time in quite a while and they were up to the challenge as they answer the bell in the second half outscoring BYU 47-25 in the second half. Hudson said he is not sure of the next GU game as the format has changed this year in the early rounds of the NCAA in Indianapolis. The format is Friday/Sunday and Saturday/Monday so GU will play either on Friday or Saturday. That's it until the dance. I'll rest my fingers for a bit, LOL!