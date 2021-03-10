Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: Live on ESPN

  1. Today, 08:24 PM #1
    White lightning
    Default Live on ESPN

    Corey is on SVP next.

  2. Today, 08:31 PM #2
    rawkmandale
    Default

    SVP was prepared for this. Great reporting.
  3. Today, 08:34 PM #3
    CdAZagFan
    Default

    Did I miss it? I've had ESPN on but haven't seen Corey yet.
  4. Today, 08:35 PM #4
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Default

    I don't think it's been on yet.
  5. Today, 08:47 PM #5
    gueastcoast
    Default

    Just aired. I have a feeling CK is going to coach someday. So poised and well-spoken.
  6. Today, 08:48 PM #6
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gueastcoast View Post
    Just aired. I have a feeling CK is going to coach someday. So poised and well-spoken.
    Hopefully after a long and successful NBA career.
  7. Today, 08:50 PM #7
    RenoZag
    Default



    Just another day at the office


  8. Today, 08:52 PM #8
    MyZags
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gueastcoast View Post
    Just aired. I have a feeling CK is going to coach someday. So poised and well-spoken.
    I said the same thing! He is so calm. His years at Gonzaga have served him well. Great ambassador for our University.
  9. Today, 08:53 PM #9
    TacomaZAG
    Default

    Good segment, well spoken young men.

    Go ZAGS
