Thread: Shout out to BYU

There are only positives by having them in the WCC.
They elevate the talent and give Gonzaga the competition it needs.
If the Zags win the title this year(please), this game will have played a major roll.
And to coach Pope, a worthy adversary.
Meh. Won't badmouth BYU but won't ever give them kudos either. Too many football matches with them over the years.
Respect
Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
How about half a shout out.............the first half. Regression to the mean in the 2nd half, 25 points..........would have been 20 except for the meaningless last 45 seconds. They're not nearly as good as the first half, marginally better than the second half.
Go ZAGS
Our D looked night and day comparing the 1st half to the 2nd half.
Hopefully we learn from this.
BYU was playing on adrenaline in the first half. They were running on fumes in the second half.
Sorry - screw BYU. I don't like them. I don't like their coach. They play dirty - that play last night from Harwood - not good. The push last year from Haws on Petrusev at their place when they won. They do not handle themselves with class. Mark Pope talks trash about Gonzaga all the time. Have i said - i don't like them? No shout out from me. So happy they lost the way they did tonight.
Screw BYU....I hope they miss the tournament or lose in the first round...what a bunch of no class punks.....