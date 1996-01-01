Results 1 to 11 of 11

Thread: Shout out to BYU

  1. Today, 08:10 PM #1
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    Feb 2007
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    18,134

    Default Shout out to BYU

    There are only positives by having them in the WCC.
    They elevate the talent and give Gonzaga the competition it needs.

    If the Zags win the title this year(please), this game will have played a major roll.
  2. Today, 08:12 PM #2
    rawkmandale's Avatar
    rawkmandale
    Feb 2007
    Spokane
    2,954

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg
    There are only positives by having them in the WCC.
    They elevate the talent and give Gonzaga the competition it needs.

    If the Zags win the title this year(please), this game will have played a major roll.
    BYU deserves a rematch. So does the WCC.
  3. Today, 08:13 PM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Feb 2007
    18,662

    And to coach Pope, a worthy adversary.
  4. Today, 08:14 PM #4
    Plainsman
    Nov 2014
    168

    Meh. Won't badmouth BYU but won't ever give them kudos either. Too many football matches with them over the years.
  5. Today, 08:15 PM #5
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    Feb 2007
    New York City
    1,595

    Respect
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
  6. Today, 08:18 PM #6
    Kiddwell
    Feb 2007
    Snorkeling the Washougal River
    2,849

    Smile +1

    Quote Originally Posted by gueastcoast
    Respect
    +1




    :]
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
  7. Today, 08:20 PM #7
    TacomaZAG
    Mar 2007
    Tacoma, WA
    1,568

    How about half a shout out.............the first half. Regression to the mean in the 2nd half, 25 points..........would have been 20 except for the meaningless last 45 seconds. They're not nearly as good as the first half, marginally better than the second half.

    Go ZAGS
  8. Today, 08:25 PM #8
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Nov 2009
    2,730

    Our D looked night and day comparing the 1st half to the 2nd half.

    Hopefully we learn from this.
  9. Today, 08:41 PM #9
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Feb 2007
    Irving, TX
    9,971

    BYU was playing on adrenaline in the first half. They were running on fumes in the second half.
  10. Today, 08:46 PM #10
    jsnider
    Apr 2020
    Arcadia, Calif.
    197

    Sorry - screw BYU. I don't like them. I don't like their coach. They play dirty - that play last night from Harwood - not good. The push last year from Haws on Petrusev at their place when they won. They do not handle themselves with class. Mark Pope talks trash about Gonzaga all the time. Have i said - i don't like them? No shout out from me. So happy they lost the way they did tonight.
  11. Today, 08:50 PM #11
    bartruff1
    Jan 2010
    7,437

    Screw BYU....I hope they miss the tournament or lose in the first round...what a bunch of no class punks.....
