Thread: Gonzaga wins another WCC Championship GU vs BYU Post Game Analysis

Gonzaga wins another WCC Championship GU vs BYU Post Game Analysis

    Gonzaga wins another WCC Championship GU vs BYU Post Game Analysis

    Gonzaga comes back after trailing by 12 at halftime 53-41 to win 88-78.Zags hold ByU to 25 second half points. That was one great second half performance on defense, and Suggs was out of this world in the last 4 or 5 minutes of the game when he hit 3 consecutive 3 pointers to put the game away. He showed why he will be a high draft choice come Spring. That was one great performance. And not only on offense but his defense was tough as nails also in the second half as he had to hold down BYU hot shooting guard K Knell, who hit 5 threes in the first half and 0 in the second.

    I'll get this posted so others can join in.

    The Zags played about as bad as they have ever played in the first half, and BYU as good as they have ever played, as BYU cruised to a 12 point lead at the half 53-41. ByU was nailing one 3 pointer after another. But as so often happens, they cooled off some in the second half, as Gonzaga decided to guard them. BYU ended up with 11 3 pointers and Gonzaga actually out-shot them from behind the 3 point line 12-11, Gonzaga shot 46% from behind the arc for the game. Suggs had 4, Kispert had 4 and Ayayi 3. I believe Nembhard had one. I think that this was our best shooting performance from behind the arc. The game was tied with about 4 minutes left in the game and that's when Suggs took over. It was beautiful to see, especially because he's a Freshman. I'm sure we all wondered who was going to be the go-to-guy for Gonzaga down the stretch, and then we found out. Suggs just decided to carry the Zags on his back.

    Another very important time in this game was right after the half. The Zags were down by 12 and we knew that they'd have to come out strong, and did they ever. Kispert hit 3 straight 3's to take the Zags on an 11-2 run after halftime. That was huge, and especially because Kispert couldn't buy a 3 in the first half. Kind of like last night. But like Suggs, he is a determined leader of this team, and showed his leadership coming out of the break.

    Ayayi had another fantastic game, finishing with 18 tonight. He hit 3 big threes. And got some very important offenseive rebounds.

    Timme had a rough night against BYU's 7'3" center, M Haarms. Haarms is something else on defense, and kept the Zags away from their usual basket attacking game. We just could not get inside against him. And Timme, who is usually so strong inside had a tough time scoring. He did finish with 14 on 6-8 shooting, but only shot 2-6 from the foul line. He needs to improve on that because he works so hard to get to the line. Speaking of foul shooting. The Zags outshot BYU from the line, making 18-27 verses BYU shooting 5-7. So maybe we didn't score as many baskets while attacking the hoop, but we certainly did get to the foul line. I think that that is a very good statistic, only we need to shoot better than 65% from the line.

    One big surprise for me was our bench who only scored 2 points. I have felt that we have one of the best benches around but they played poorly in Vegas. Watson was totally absent in this game, some what like he was early in the season. I hope he can wake back up beginning next week.

    Well! Everyone felt the Zags needed a close game. So many thought we needed a game where we came from behind to win, and this was the game to show our metal. I loved this game. Well. Let me put it a different way. I loved the second half, and honestly, I had not given up hope. I have believed in this team all year, and I never stopped believing tonight. I had to change my shirt two different times during the game because the first two were not working. At halftime I pulled out the oldes and bestest pullover shirt I have, and it was once again a winner.

    Go Zags!

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Thanks Reborn!
    It’s just not the same without your posts!
    Glad you could watch it in Michigan.
    Never gets old, especially when BYU is the vanquished.

    Go ZAGS
    BYU had 21 fouls. Their game plan was obviously to try attacking GU’s depth in the middle and do what ever they could to keep GU from getting out on breaks. Great job by Few of minimizing Drew’s opportunities to be fouled at the end of the game. BYU was praying he would get the ball.

    Instead, the ball stuck in Jalen’s hands and he obviously hates BYU. He has killed them this year and he stomped on their throat in the last four minutes. Tonight was a combination of individual excellence and commitment to teamwork. Ayayi’s rebounding was fantastic, the team commitment to defense was crucial. Nembhard was persistently reliable, no turnovers.

    Wow, what a fun game to watch.
    Tonight @ZagMBB became the only Division I team in the last 25 years to allow 50+ points in the first half of a conference title game and yet still win the game.

    --Stats by STATS, via twitter


    Thanks 23. I was bound and determined to get something posted tonight, after obviously letting a few fans down last night. Maybe more fans will come on board tonight and share their thoughts about the game.

    Go Zags!
    Yeah! It really was an incredible victory. It was an incredible game heading for home, tied with 4 minutes to go. I'm really glad that BYU made Gonzaga earn it's victory. I'm glad they played as good as they did.

    Go Zags@
    Congratulations to the Zags!

    Today was a great day to be a ZAG! There were some heart stopping moments, which just makes it sweeter. Congratulations to the men and women on their WCC Championships!

    Folks, we are so fortunate to have the Zags - they are fun, inspiring, entertaining, special, talented, etc., etc., etc. - there are not enough superlatives to describe this team. Especially in this year when so many of us need a happy diversion because of what is going on in our lives, they have provided amazing memories as they have broken so many records.

    Joel Ayayi has been my man since he set foot at GU. He has developed as I hoped he would. But Corey Kispert - what an amazing young man. And, Timme is a special player. Suggs - what can be said but that he is a one of a kind college player and GU is lucky to have him - mature beyond his years. Nemhardt was a wonderful addition to the team. Cook, Anton, and all the bench players should also receive kudos as they helped make this years achievements possible.

    Now, back to work and on to the NCAAs. GO ZAGS!
    I agree with the sentiments posted so far. What a game! I hated watching it for most of the game, but never lost faith. This is a game they needed - challenged all game, trailing through most of it, persevering and winning in the end. Perfect tune-up game for the tournament. I hope they'll face better competition in the tournament, but thank you to BYU for giving their all and pushing the Zags as much as they did. I watched the game at a local bar with an affirmed GU hater, but even he had to give them credit when the game was over. Great game, great team win.
    Switch my post game thread to reborns.
