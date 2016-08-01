Thread: Gonzaga wins another WCC Championship

Gonzaga wins another WCC Championship
Gonzaga comes back after trailing by 12 at halftime 53-41 to win 88-78.Zags hold ByU to 25 second half points. That was one great second half performance on defense, and Suggs was out of this world in the last 4 or 5 minutes of the game when he hit 3 consecutive 3 pointers to put the game away. He showed why he will be a high draft choice come Spring. That was one great performance. And not only on offense but his defense was tough as nails also in the second half as he had to hold down BYU hot shooting guard K Knell, who hit 5 threes in the first half and 0 in the second.
I'll get this posted so others can join in.
The Zags played about as bad as they have ever played in the first half, and BYU as good as they have ever played, as BYU cruised to a 12 point lead at the half 53-41. ByU was nail one 3 pointer after another. But as so often happens, they cooled off some in the second half, as Gonzaga decided to guard them. BYU ended up with 11 3 pointers and Gonzaga actually out-shot them from behind the 3 point line 12-11, Gonzaga shot 46% from behind the arc for the game. Suggs had 4, Kispert had 4 and Ayayi 3. I believe Nembhard had one. The game was tied with about 4 minutes left in the game and that's when Suggs took over. It was beautiful to see, especially because he's a Freshman. I'm sure we all wondered who was going to be the go-to-guy for Gonzaga down the stretch, and then we found out. Suggs just decided to carry the Zags on his back.
Another very important time in this game was right after the half. The Zags were down by 12 and we knew that they'd have to come out strong, and did they ever. Kispert hit 3 straight 3 to take the Zags on an 11-2 run after halftime. That was huge, and especially because Kispert couldn't buy a 3 in the first half. Kind of like last night. But like Suggs, he is a determined leader of this team, and showed his leadership coming out of the break.
Ayayi had another fantastic game, finishing with 18 tonight. He hit 3 big threes. And got some very important offenseive rebounds.
Timme had a rough night against BYU's 7'3" center, M Haarms. Haarms is something else on defense, and kept the Zags away from their usual basket attacking game. We just could not get inside against him. And Timme, who is usually so strong inside had a tough time scoring. He did finish with 14 on 6-8 shooting, but only shot 2-6 from the foul line. He needs to improve on that because he works so hard to get to the line. Speaking of foul shooting. The Zags outshot BYU from the line, making 18-27 verses BYU shooting 5-7. So maybe we didn't score as many baskets while attacking the hoop, but we certainly did get to the foul line. I think that that is a very good statistic, only we need to shoot better than 65% from the line.
One big surprise for me was our bench who only scored 2 points. I have felt that we have one of the best benches around but they played poorly in Vegas. Watson was totally absent in this game, some what like he was early in the season. I hope he can wake back up beginning next week.
Well! Everyone felt the Zags needed a close game. So many thought we needed a game where we came from behind to win, and this was the game to show our metal. I loved this game. Well. Let me put it a different way. I loved the second half, and honestly, I had not given up hope. I have believed in this team all year, and I never stopped believing tonight. I had to change my shirt two different times during the game because the first two were not working. At halftime I pulled out the oldes and bestest pullover shirt I have, and it was once again a winner.
Go Zags!
