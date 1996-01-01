Results 1 to 21 of 21

Thread: Only bad thing about this game is

  Today, 08:03 PM
    basketballzag
    Only bad thing about this game is

    Bobzag wasnt here to watch it. He would never have believed this.
  Today, 08:05 PM
    GU69
    Default

    And El Voce
  Today, 08:08 PM
    SunDevilGolfZag
    Default

    And Fitz
  Today, 08:09 PM
    drvenkman05
    Default

    I have a sneaking suspicion those three know what is going on....
  Today, 08:11 PM
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    Default

    And to all those less well known posters who have simply disappeared.
  Today, 08:14 PM
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    Default

    Can a board admin send a note to everyone registered on the board saying "hey, we love you, we're undefeated and let's reset and enjoy this amazing ride together this season"?

    I have to admit I was a little jarred by the thread recently noting how much board traffic has dropped. These are the golden years (Bowie playing as I say that)..
  Today, 08:14 PM
    Hogan
    Default

    To be continued
  Today, 08:19 PM
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    Default

    One of my favorite posters was driven off and decided to sell his insider info instead of hanging around. It's been a rough year.
  Today, 08:21 PM
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Not too much insider info lately.
  Today, 08:22 PM
    Jedster
    Default

    151 right now.
  Today, 08:23 PM
    ZagLawGrad's Avatar
    ZagLawGrad
    Default

    We’re still around. Nice win. Onward ho.
  Today, 08:24 PM
    rawkmandale's Avatar
    rawkmandale
    Default

    Perhaps an apology would be more appropriate, as many of our more "conservative" posters were told to SHUT UP on anything "political," including the China Virus, and the impact of the response to the game. That pissed off a ton of the former members. Free speech is important to many Gonzaga fans. The suppression of that is anathema to them.
  Today, 08:35 PM
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    Default

    Ugh. Way to ruin such a beautiful thread started by bbz.
  Today, 08:37 PM
    Once and Future Zag's Avatar
    Once and Future Zag
    Default

    Oh, please.

    Get off your cross, someone can do something useful with the wood.
  Today, 08:38 PM
    BearDownZags
    Default

    Really? That’s what you came here for after a great game? People are literally being physically and verbally assaulted because of that phrase you used. Includes people in my immediate family. Shame on you.
  Today, 08:39 PM
    CDC84
    Default



    I am still grieving over the loss of one of my best friends.
  Today, 08:39 PM
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Default

    Brutal, just brutal
  Today, 08:41 PM
    CDC84
    Default

    I post this not because I originally posted the news. Trust me folks, God has made sure BobZag has the best seat in the house. Let's keep it positive:

    http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...as-Passed-Away
  Today, 08:46 PM
    Worthington's Avatar
    Worthington
    Default

    Back to the positivity...

    Love being a part of this Zag family and am glad to be able to witness this special team play the game oh so beautifully. All the forum greats who came before played a part in creating the season we're watching this year. Much love to the whole Zag community!
  Today, 08:46 PM
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    Default

    This is a night above all to keep it positive. Let's all celebrate what we've achieved in this amazing season and honor BZ
  Today, 08:50 PM
    rawkmandale's Avatar
    rawkmandale
    Default

    BobZag is truly the GOAT of this board.
