Thread: Beat the Cougars Beverage Thread

  Today, 03:42 PM
    gu03alum
    gu03alum
    gu03alum is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Western Washington
    Posts
    16,533

    Default Beat the Cougars Beverage Thread

    I saved a Pliny the Younger for the WCC Championship. I'm so excited for the game and to have this beer one last time. What are you drinking tonight?

    Go Zags!
    Bring back the OCC
  Today, 03:44 PM
    zagzilla
    zagzilla is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,607

    Default

    Pfreim pilsner

    ZZ
  Today, 03:45 PM
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,966

    Default

    I'll be quaffing Dirty Blondes at the Twin Peaks in Valley Ranch.
  Today, 03:48 PM
    gu03alum's Avatar
    gu03alum
    gu03alum is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Western Washington
    Posts
    16,533

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    I'll be quaffing Dirty Blondes at the Twin Peaks in Valley Ranch.
    I'm not sure I understand this sentence, but I like it!
    Bring back the OCC
  Today, 03:57 PM
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,966

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gu03alum View Post
    I'm not sure I understand this sentence, but I like it!
    https://twinpeaksrestaurant.com/loca...orth-irving-tx

    Good sports bar, several in North Texas. Lots of TVs, good service, decent food, wide selection of beers.

    I usually go there during basketball season. Last year was a lot of fun: one of our waitresses went to UNT with Ryan Woolridge.

    ETA: It's only about two miles from my house.
