Kempner Named WCC Pitcher of the Week
SPOKANE, Wash. Three days after throwing an eight-inning, 10-strikeout gem against Portland in his first career start, Gonzaga sophomore RHP William Kempner has been named the WCC's Pitcher of the Week the first GU thrower to win the award this season.
"Proud of Kempner's effort this week," said GU pitching coach Brandon Harmon. "For being his first collegiate start, he set the bar pretty high for himself."
Kempner (1-0, 1.88 ERA, 16 K) likely could've gone the distance Saturday, holding Pilots batters scoreless and without an extra base hit while only giving up three walks and four total hits to key an 8-0 GU bounceback victory. His eight innings of work were the longest a GU pitcher has been on the mound in a single game so far this season.
"It felt good to keep getting back on the mound every inning," Kempner said after Saturday's result. "I'm glad we could come out with the win and bring momentum into tomorrow."
The Zags' starting rotation for their five-game swing through Texas is yet to be fully announced, but Kempner is probable to make his second start against either No. 9 Texas Tech or No. 11 TCU in the coming week. Check GoZags.com for up-to-date stats, live streaming options and more as GU prepares for two series with high-profile Big 12 opponents.
Gonzaga Article Link
Rando Named to Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Watch List
SPOKANE, Wash. Gonzaga junior catcher Tyler Rando has been named to the 2021 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Watch List following a strong start to 2021 that included a four-hit, three-RBI performance against K-State in Arizona and a team-high 77 putouts on 86 chances so far this season. Rando is one of 69 Division I catchers to make the first watch list.
The Buster Posey Award, given annually by the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission to the top collegiate catcher in Division I, wasn't given last year due to the cancellation of the spring season.
A transfer from Santa Clara's Mission College, Rando has started every game for GU since joining the team last season leading the Bulldogs in batting average .352)and finishing the shortened spring with a team-high six multi-hit games. Rando is a .982% fielder in his GU career, and has already surpassed his run and RBI totals from last year through 11 games in 2021.
The list will be updated as the season goes on until May 5 semifinalists will be announced May 20, and finalists on June 7. The award presentation ceremony date is still to be determined, but a final vote will take place during the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Check GoZags.com for updates on the award watch list as the season progresses.
Gonzaga Article Link