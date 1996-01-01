Kempner Named WCC Pitcher of the Week

Kempner (1-0, 1.88 ERA, 16 K) likely could've gone the distance Saturday, holding Pilots batters scoreless and without an extra base hit while only giving up three walks and four total hits to key an 8-0 GU bounceback victory. His eight innings of work were the longest a GU pitcher has been on the mound in a single game so far this season.The Zags' starting rotation for their five-game swing through Texas is yet to be fully announced, but Kempner is probable to make his second start against either No. 9 Texas Tech or No. 11 TCU in the coming week. Check GoZags.com for up-to-date stats, live streaming options and more as GU prepares for two series with high-profile Big 12 opponents.