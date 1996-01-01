Thread: Timme vs. Rough, Tough Big Men

-
Timme vs. Rough, Tough Big Men
Several comments came from Greenberg and Ellis regarding their concerns for Gonzaga playing big, "tough" teams in the NCAA. I went back to the WVU game, can't recall why it started with a few minutes to go in the first half.
Lo and behold, Greenberg and Ellis were in the ESPN studio for the game...lol. They must have forgotten their analysis back then. WVU's two bigs had a solid first half, 17 points and 17 rebounds. They scored 15 points and had 7 rebounds in the second half. Tshiebwe fouled out and Culver ended with 4 fouls and 4 TOs. Drew scored 3 points in the first half, 1-9 from the field.
Drew did not have a spectacular game, going 7-17 from the field, with only 3 rebounds. Anton also fouled out, scoring 1 point with 4 boards in 23 minutes.
Second half notes:
Corey picked up his 3rd foul at 17:38, replaced by Cook. Jalen returned to the bench at 16 minutes, back in the game at 15:53.
O/T, but Nembhard and Suggs appear to thrive when the action gets physical, that's rubbed off on the rest of the team...not that they were soft before the arrival of Andrew and Jalen.
45-44 WVU with 15 minutes to go.
Ayayi picked up 3rd foul at 13:22, Corey back in, 51-49 WVU.
Ballo back in to replace Timme at 12:12, game tied at 51. Few has extended conversation with Drew on the sidelines, after Drew committed a TO in the paint. Fouls 6-5 Zags at 12 minute mark. 54-51 WVU at 11:26.
Tied at 58 with 9:24 to go. Timme with a 3 point play at 9:13, Culver's 4th foul. At that point, all 3 WVU bigs have 4 fouls.
7:26, Drew gets ahead of Tshiebwe on the break, fouls him out, 65-62 Zags. Great pass by Jalen, on the money in close quarters. Notice how it's gone back and forth the entire second half? Zags don't look fazed by it at all. I know, that was 3+ months ago, but they've shown the can handle the stress of a close game. 67-67 at 6:27, Zags had 23 fast break points to 2 for WVU.
78-73 Zags 3:22.
Nembhard incredible cross court pass to Timme in traffic, easy layup, Zags up lead to 84-77 with 1:36 remaining. Timme 14 points in the second half, 6-8 from the field.
Sequence that put the game away: Suggs picks up loose ball (their big dribbled it off his knee), gets it to Nembhard near half court, Andrew takes the shot clock down to 8, drives to the FT line, finds Ayayi open on a back cut for an uncontested layup, 86-77 with 54 seconds to go. That's pretty much it, though WVU scored 5 points in the final 40 seconds. WVU shot poorly from the FT line the last ten minutes.
In summation, it was a complete team effort, every player made a contribution, even if it didn't really show up in the box score. Ballo provided a physical presence in his ten minutes, scored 6 points, 4-5 from the line. Anton had a great no look pass to Drew for a layup.
I'm very disappointed with Greenberg and Ellis. Last night, they apparently had no recollection of the Zags' performance in this game. Drew had a tough first half, made the right adjustments, and outplayed their bigs in the second half.
Teams that play the Zags better be prepared for the back cuts and transition game. Our defensive scheme will give the other team good looks in the paint, as there's little or no help defense. Drew has learned to play in a way that avoids drawing cheap fouls. Most teams nowadays would rather shoot 3s than run an offense that gets open shots inside the arc. Few has recognized that, and we give up very few open looks at the 3.
I'm feeling more confident today than at any point this season. This team continues to develop, and will not be intimidated by the moment. The game against WVU was physical for all 40 minutes, and the Zags responded.
I heard them drumming up that controversy. They had to say something besides "the Zags are still the best, and favorite to win the title." Regardless, it was a dumb take by both.
Flatbread had the closing argument.....other than Draymond I do not recall a big man beating Gonzaga.....and the Zags have played most of them in the Few Era.....I do not know what he does...but it works.....
These analysts are just trying to find something to create a narrative on Gonzaga. All teams will have issues with tough, physical teams but its also true that those teams will have trouble with elite transition teams. The NCAA tournament is all about matchups once you get past the first round or two. There was a thread on here before that talked about what teams you would least like to see before the Final Four....I think those long, athletic, tough nosed teams are almost always the concern.
The teams that would cause me the most concern this year would be Baylor, Illinois, Florida State, West Virginia, and actually North Carolina (to a lesser extent). The reason is because of what I said above...long, athletic, tough nosed teams.
