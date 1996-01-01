Zags Travel to Face No. 7 Texas Tech, No. 11 TCU This Week
SPOKANE, Wash. Gonzaga baseball's next road trip won't be its longest: two weeks spent in Arizona and Texas to start the season take the cake in that category. But it could be the Zags' most grueling excursion of the young season, with five games against two top-15 teams in Texas Tech and TCU in the span of six days.
"We are really looking forward to the upcoming week of games," said GU pitching coach Brandon Harmon. "Our guys are ready for the challenge, and are more than capable of competing with these quality opponents."
No. 9 Texas Tech is first on the docket with a two-game stand in Lubbock, Texas that begins Tuesday.
The Red Raiders (8-3) began the spring ranked No. 3 nationally by multiple outlets, but a tough opening weekend at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown saw them stumble after falling to three top-ten teams in a row (No. 8 Arkansas, No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 7 Mississippi St.). But they've won eight straight since then, working back into the top ten while averaging 9.5 runs and 10.2 hits per game.
TTU's offense is all over the NCAA leaderboards. Led by underclassmen in Jace Jung (.432, 13 R, 16 H, 5 HR) and Dru Baker (.356, 15 R, 16 H), the Raiders currently rank 15th in the nation in scoring, 31st in batting average (.305) and seventh in total runs generated. The Red Raiders haven't left Texas yet this season, and GU will be the first team from out of state they've played since opening weekend.
After facing the Red Raiders, the Zags head down to Fort Worth after a Thursday off for a three-game series with TCU.
The Horned Frogs (8-3), currently ranked 11th, went 1-2 against the same three teams at the State Farm Showdown, topping Mississippi State 3-2. They're set to face Texas State in San Marcos and UTSA in San Antonio on Tuesday and Wednesday before they return home to host the Bulldogs.
TCU is tied for fifth in the country for most bases reached on balls with 75, and Horned Frog pitchers average 11.9 K's per nine innings (No. 20 in NCAA) and a 2.62 ERA overall (No. 21), with five throwers on the roster who've already notched double-digit strikeouts on the season. They're also 31st in run scoring behind Texas Tech (8.3 pg).
Probable Pitching Matchups (GU vs. Opponent)
Tuesday
RHP Alek Jacob (2-0, 5.59 ERA, 9.2 IP, 16 K)
vs. RHP Micah Dallas (1-1, 2.35 ERA, 7.2 IP, 10 K) [TTU]
Wednesday
TBD
vs. RHP Chase Hampton (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 8.0 IP, 5 K) [TTU]
Friday, Saturday and Sunday vs. TCU
TBD
Inside the Series
Texas Tech and Gonzaga haven't played since the last time the Zags traveled to Lubbock and split a two-game stand in 2010, but the Red Raiders hold a 1-2 lead in the series all-time. TCU leads the all-time series with GU 3-1, with all four games being played in 2016 at TCU's Lupton Stadium.
Follow the Games
Up-to-date game time information is available on GoZags.com, and live streaming will be available via BIG 12 NOW on the ESPN+ app for all five games on this week's slate. Check ESPN+'s streaming schedule for up-to-the-minute info on start times and broadcasting.
Gonzaga 2021 Baseball Schedule Link