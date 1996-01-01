Zags Travel to Face No. 7 Texas Tech, No. 11 TCU This Week

The Red Raiders (8-3) began the spring ranked No. 3 nationally by multiple outlets, but a tough opening weekend at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown saw them stumble after falling to three top-ten teams in a row (No. 8 Arkansas, No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 7 Mississippi St.). But they've won eight straight since then, working back into the top ten while averaging 9.5 runs and 10.2 hits per game.TTU's offense is all over the NCAA leaderboards. Led by underclassmen in Jace Jung (.432, 13 R, 16 H, 5 HR) and Dru Baker (.356, 15 R, 16 H), the Raiders currently rank 15th in the nation in scoring, 31st in batting average (.305) and seventh in total runs generated. The Red Raiders haven't left Texas yet this season, and GU will be the first team from out of state they've played since opening weekend.The Horned Frogs (8-3), currently ranked 11th, went 1-2 against the same three teams at the State Farm Showdown, topping Mississippi State 3-2. They're set to face Texas State in San Marcos and UTSA in San Antonio on Tuesday and Wednesday before they return home to host the Bulldogs.TCU is tied for fifth in the country for most bases reached on balls with 75, and Horned Frog pitchers average 11.9 K's per nine innings (No. 20 in NCAA) and a 2.62 ERA overall (No. 21), with five throwers on the roster who've already notched double-digit strikeouts on the season. They're also 31st in run scoring behind Texas Tech (8.3 pg).vs. RHP Micah Dallas (1-1, 2.35 ERA, 7.2 IP, 10 K) [TTU]vs. RHP Chase Hampton (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 8.0 IP, 5 K) [TTU]Texas Tech and Gonzaga haven't played since the last time the Zags traveled to Lubbock and split a two-game stand in 2010, but the Red Raiders hold a 1-2 lead in the series all-time. TCU leads the all-time series with GU 3-1, with all four games being played in 2016 at TCU's Lupton Stadium.