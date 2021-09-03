Thread: GAME THREAD: WCC Tournament Final vs. BYU - 3.9.2021

-
GAME THREAD: WCC Tournament Final vs. BYU - 3.9.2021
The Zags wrap up WCC play for 2020-2021 with a Conference Tournament Championship bout with BYU. Zags currently are 14 point favorites, hard to find much to argue with on that.
Tip: 9:00 PM Eastern, 6:00 PM Pacific
TV: ESPN
Video Stream: https://www.espn.com/watch/
Audio Stream: https://gozags.com/showcase?Live=99
Live Stats: (The actual link will be available here just prior to the game). http://www.statbroadcast.com/events/...=1&l=0&tid=208
After watching the physicality between Pepperdine and BYU, I expect that BYU will not play basketball because they know they can't win at that game. They like their odds better if it is a UFC match instead.
I expect the game to have little continuity or flow. The fits, starts, and stops will be hard to watch as this game will be a measure of GU's free throw shooting.
Of course BYU can't win more than a couple of a games in a row in the NCAA tournament with that style, but GU is their Super Bowl. For them, winning their first WCC tournament is as good as winning a tournament game.
I miss Mike Hart
