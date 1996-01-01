Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Sporting News' All-Americans

    Default Sporting News' All-Americans

    First Team: Cory
    Second Team: Drew and Jalen



    https://www.sportingnews.com/us/ncaa...f17okpocfuarh8
    SLOZag
    "Kids come here to better their own lives, not ours. If you take a players failures as a personal affront. check yourself." - Chick-Stratino'sUrDaddy
    Default

    - very hard to argue against the first team line up, or the second team line up either. no surprises
    Default

    Kispert Named First Team All-American by Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.

    SPOKANE, Wash.  Gonzaga's Corey Kispert was named First Team All-American by Sporting News and Sports Illustrated. Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme were selected second team by both outlets.

    https://gozags.com/news/2021/3/9/men...07a5VRb2zABVfI

    Sporting News All-Americans
    First Team
    Luka Garza, Iowa center
    Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois guard
    Jared Butler, Baylor guard
    Corey Kispert, Gonzaga guard
    Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State guard

    Second Team
    Drew Timme, Gonzaga center
    Evan Mobley, USC center
    Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center
    Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga guard
    Kofi Cockburn, Illinois center

    Third Team
    Quentin Grimes, Houston guard
    Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana center
    Herbert Jones, Alabama forward
    Davion Mitchell, Baylor guard
    Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova forward

    Sports Illustrated All-Americans
    First Team
    Luka Garza, Iowa center
    Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois guard
    Jared Butler, Baylor guard
    Corey Kispert, Gonzaga guard
    Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State guard

    Second Team
    Drew Timme, Gonzaga center
    Evan Mobley, USC center
    Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center
    Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga guard
    Chris Duarte, Oregon guard
    Default

    Timme should be on first team instead of Cade.
    Default

    Five bucks says Ayayi will explode tonight with another Tripple Double.
    Default

    Sporting News 1st team features 3 seniors, a junior and just one freshman. Upper classmen are back, baby!

    ZZ
    Default

    Hard to argue with any of the selections. Plus it gives Timme something to shoot for next year including the wooden.
