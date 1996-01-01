Thread: Sporting News' All-Americans

-
Sporting News' All-Americans
"Kids come here to better their own lives, not ours. If you take a players failures as a personal affront
. check yourself."
- very hard to argue against the first team line up, or the second team line up either. no surprises
Kispert Named First Team All-American by Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
SPOKANE, Wash. Gonzaga's Corey Kispert was named First Team All-American by Sporting News and Sports Illustrated. Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme were selected second team by both outlets.
https://gozags.com/news/2021/3/9/men...07a5VRb2zABVfI
Sporting News All-Americans
First Team
Second Team
Third Team
Sports Illustrated All-Americans
First Team
Luka Garza, Iowa center
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois guard
Jared Butler, Baylor guard
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga guard
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State guard
Second Team
Drew Timme, Gonzaga center
Evan Mobley, USC center
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center
Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga guard
Chris Duarte, Oregon guard
Timme should be on first team instead of Cade.
Five bucks says Ayayi will explode tonight with another Tripple Double.
Sporting News 1st team features 3 seniors, a junior and just one freshman. Upper classmen are back, baby!
ZZ
Hard to argue with any of the selections. Plus it gives Timme something to shoot for next year including the wooden.
