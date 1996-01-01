BYU vs Lady Zags
It would be nice if CLF gives Yvonne Ejim more PT, she is the most physically developed player on the team. I'd much rather see her than AV who at best is hit and miss when she's in the game.
Can the Truongs quite with those lazy passes? They remind me so much of Perkins when he was a sophomore, they still haven't learned to value the ball on every possession.
If our Ladies can "D" up we should win this game but turnovers will cost us, value the ball Ladies!
A win would be the crowning touch on good conference season... I think JT and the Wirths will bring it today!
BYU needs to win to go to the NCAA tournament, they will be hungry and driven, our ladies need to match their intensity from the opening tip.
Just my opinion...
Go!! Las Zagas!!!
"Learn from the past, Plan for the future, Live in the Now!"