Thread: This is the best description I've read about the Zags thus far ....

Zags are just on a whole other level this yearEvery time I watch them, it is like watching a cat toying with a mouse it found. They have had maybe only two competitive games all year - against Kansas and WVU very early in the season.They have arguably the best player in the country at 2 different positions, a third who is close to that level except he's just a freshman, and 2 other guys that would start for almost any team. And their bench is still deeper than any team in the ACC except maybe FSU.They can be upset in the tournament (any team can), but I am guessing they will be the biggest pre-tournament favorite since UNLV.