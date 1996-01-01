It's Game Day Gonzaga vs BYU for WCC Tournament championship
Good morning Zag fans. It's Game Day. The best day of the week. And this one is for the Confernce Tournament championship. It's definitely a great day.
BYU is ranked 24th today in Kenpom, which is the Team Ranking system that I like best. So it shoul be a good game to see where the Zags are at as the head into March Madness next week. So get your best Zag gear on today, and show everyone who you are. Let's keep the Zag karma going. It's working so far, and it's beautiful. We are Number One. Wear your gear proudly today. Can't wait to see our Zags out on the court again tonight. Let's hope they bring another Conference Tournament Championship trophy home once again.
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!