Thread: GU vs BYU (Vegas edition) - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

I know LIZ does this but let's get it going!
What are your predictions?
Zags win 86 to 68.
Love the zags for life
Pray for a competitive game. Last night was an unproductive snoozer. Either Tims or Suggs could have scored 50.
Next up for the Zags is BYU. BYU struggled early and squeaked out an OT win over Pepperdine last night. BYU has played the Zags tough this year but not tough enough to this point. Will the Zags continue to dominate? VERY short window.
What are you expecting to see tonight? Hoping to see? Thoughts? Predictions?
Have at it boys and girls!
Gonzaga 84
BYU 67
The Zags are playing really good right now, and I expect another really great game from all of them. This is just a great team, and theyr're going to show it once again tonight. BYU hits a couple in the last two minutes to keep the score somewhat respectable. Zags could have won by 20.
I'm hoping to see better 3 point shooting by Kispert. Last night I felt he was rushing his shots. I would also like to see fewer turnovers, especially by Suggs. On the positive side I am hoping to see the brilliant passing by the Zags. You just know there will be 3 or 4 mind blowing passes by this team. I'm hoping for Ayayi to be the player of the Tournament again this year. He could have another big game like he had last year in the Conference Tournament Finals. In many ways, imo he deserves it.
Go Zags!
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
catholics 94
LDS 72
BYU did move the ball pretty well last night in the couple minutes I watched. But unless we miss a ton of layups I dont see them defending us any better than they or any other team has to this point.
Get the W. No injuries. No COVID.
It's peanut butter jelly time!
I predict big games from Kispert and Cook.
BYU will try to get Timme in foul trouble. Expecting a close, hard fought high intensity game w Zags pulling away late.
It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
90-72
Gonzaga
Zags 87-77
Keeping real estate real in the Wenatchee Valley since 1991.
Not gonna lie, this one makes me nervous. Scrappy BYU will want this one badly. Do zags bring the passion and match intensity? Timme has to stay out of foul trouble.
Would love to see some lockdown defense for 40 minutes tonight. SMC got a ton of easy looks last night and it appears the attitude, right now, is offense first - and second. As we know, March teams will look very different and it would be nice to see some intensity on the defensive end tonight.
Gonzaga BasketballExhibiting Character Since 1907
Zags jump out early and maintain a steady lead.
Zags 91
BYU 79
This will be a close game. BYU will bring the energy. I think we pull away in a close game. Kispert 0-5 from 3 last night, he needs to knock down shots tonight.
Zags 85
Them 80
