Thread: GU vs BYU (Vegas edition) - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

    Zags11
    GU VS BYU WCC Title Game

    I know LIZ does this but let's get it going!

    What are your predictions?

    Zags win 86 to 68.
    Love the zags for life
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Pray for a competitive game. Last night was an unproductive snoozer. Either Tims or Suggs could have scored 50.
    LongIslandZagFan
    Default GU vs BYU (Vegas edition) - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

    Next up for the Zags is BYU. BYU struggled early and squeaked out an OT win over Pepperdine last night. BYU has played the Zags tough this year but not tough enough to this point. Will the Zags continue to dominate? VERY short window.

    What are you expecting to see tonight? Hoping to see? Thoughts? Predictions?

    Have at it boys and girls!
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reborn
    Default

    Gonzaga 84
    BYU 67

    The Zags are playing really good right now, and I expect another really great game from all of them. This is just a great team, and theyr're going to show it once again tonight. BYU hits a couple in the last two minutes to keep the score somewhat respectable. Zags could have won by 20.

    I'm hoping to see better 3 point shooting by Kispert. Last night I felt he was rushing his shots. I would also like to see fewer turnovers, especially by Suggs. On the positive side I am hoping to see the brilliant passing by the Zags. You just know there will be 3 or 4 mind blowing passes by this team. I'm hoping for Ayayi to be the player of the Tournament again this year. He could have another big game like he had last year in the Conference Tournament Finals. In many ways, imo he deserves it.

    Go Zags!

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    ZagsGoZags
    Default

    catholics 94
    LDS 72
    NotoriousZ
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Pray for a competitive game. Last night was an unproductive snoozer. Either Tims or Suggs could have scored 50.
    Either BYU would have to get a whole lot better, or wed have to get a whole lot worse. Dont want either of those things.

    BYU did move the ball pretty well last night in the couple minutes I watched. But unless we miss a ton of layups I dont see them defending us any better than they or any other team has to this point.

    Get the W. No injuries. No COVID.
    It's peanut butter jelly time!
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by NotoriousZ View Post
    Either BYU would have to get a whole lot better, or we’d have to get a whole lot worse. Don’t want either of those things.

    BYU did move the ball pretty well last night in the couple minutes I watched. But unless we miss a ton of layups I don’t see them defending us any better than they or any other team has to this point.

    Get the W. No injuries. No COVID.
    More’s the pity. The Zags have never been better, the WCC has never been worse.
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    Default

    I predict big games from Kispert and Cook.
    BYU will try to get Timme in foul trouble. Expecting a close, hard fought high intensity game w Zags pulling away late.
    It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
    Zaga
    Default

    90-72

    Gonzaga
    WenatcheeZag
    Default

    Zags 87-77
    Keeping real estate real in the Wenatchee Valley since 1991.
    gonstu
    Default

    Not gonna lie, this one makes me nervous. Scrappy BYU will want this one badly. Do zags bring the passion and match intensity? Timme has to stay out of foul trouble.
    HillZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Mores the pity. The Zags have never been better, the WCC has never been worse.
    The first half of your sentence is true. The second half is factually false. The WCC is looking very good. 8 of 10 teams are in the Top 150.

    It's not 2005 anymore.
    "My golf is woeful, but I will never surrender."--Bing Crosby
    McZag
    Default

    Would love to see some lockdown defense for 40 minutes tonight. SMC got a ton of easy looks last night and it appears the attitude, right now, is offense first - and second. As we know, March teams will look very different and it would be nice to see some intensity on the defensive end tonight.
    Gonzaga Basketball
    Exhibiting Character Since 1907
    LongIslandZagFan
    Default

    Zags jump out early and maintain a steady lead.

    Zags 91
    BYU 79
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    HenneZag
    Default

    This will be a close game. BYU will bring the energy. I think we pull away in a close game. Kispert 0-5 from 3 last night, he needs to knock down shots tonight.

    Zags 85
    Them 80
    America's Team!
