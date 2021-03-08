Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: WCC Championship Game - Zags vs BYU - Round 3

  Today, 09:19 PM
    ZagDad84
    Default WCC Championship Game - Zags vs BYU - Round 3

    From the BYU Wbb website:

    BYU TO FACE GONZAGA IN WCC TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
    Josh Carter
    8 Mar 2021

    LAS VEGAS  No. 2 seed BYU womens basketball will take on No. 1 seed and No. 16-ranked Gonzaga on Tuesday, March 9, at 1 p.m. PST in the 2021 West Coast Conference Womens Basketball Tournament championship game. The Cougars and Bulldogs split the regular season series, with Gonzaga winning 63-56 in Spokane and BYU winning 61-56 in Provo.

    The matchup will be broadcast live on ESPNU and audio broadcasts will be available on BYU Radio 107.9 FM, the BYU Cougars App and on BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio.

    No. 2 BYU vs. No. 1 Gonzaga Game Notes

    ABOUT NO. 2 BYU (18-4, 14-3)

    The Cougars dominated No. 3 seed San Francisco 85-55 in the WCC semifinals Monday to advance to the WCC Tournament title game for the second time in three years
    The last time BYU reached the WCC Tournament championship game was in 2019, when the Cougars defeated Gonzaga 82-68
    BYU is making its sixth WCC Tournament title game appearance since joining the conference in 2011. The Cougars are 3-2 in the WCC Tournament championship game

    2020-21 WCC Co-Player of the Year Shaylee Gonzales is the WCCs second-leading scorer and is averaging team bests in points (18.1 ppg), assists (3.9 apg) and steals (2.4 spg). Following Gonzales, fellow 2020-21 All-WCC First Team members Paisley Johnson Harding (14.1 ppg) and Lauren Gustin (11.7 ppg) are also averaging double figures in scoring. Gustin ranks second in the nation in rebounds per game (12.8 rpg) and has tallied 14 double-doubles on the season, good for 11th in the country. Sara Hamson, a 2020-21 All-WCC Honorable Mention, is averaging a league-best 2.5 blocks per game. Fellow 2020-21 All-WCC Honorable Mention Tegan Graham is averaging 8.1 points per game off the bench. Head coach Jeff Judkins is the 2020-21 WCC Coach of the Year.

    As a team, BYU entered the 2021 WCC Tournament ranked 16th in the nation in assists per game (16.9 apg) and 26th in field-goal percentage defense (.362)

    ABOUT NO. 1 GONZAGA (22-3, 16-1)

    The Bulldogs defeated Santa Clara 72-62 in the WCC semifinals to advance to their 15th WCC Tournament championship game and their fourth in the last five seasons
    Gonzaga collected five All-WCC honors this season, tying BYU for the most in the league. Senior forward Jenn Wirth was named Co-Player of the Year along with Gonzales, while Wirth and senior guard Jill Townsend were named to the All-WCC First Team. Junior forward Melody Kempton was named WCC Sixth Woman of the Year, while Kempton, sophomore guard Kayleigh Truong and senior forward LeeAnne Wirth were named All-WCC Honorable Mentions.

    Townsend and Wirth pace Gonzaga with 13.8 and 13.1 point-per-game averages, respectively. Wirth leads the Bulldogs in rebounds (5.4 rpg), Townsend leads the team in steals (1.2 spg) while Truong is Gonzagas assist leader (4.2 apg).

    As a team, the Bulldogs are averaging 72.6 points per contest while allowing just 55.4. Gonzaga finished the regular season leading the league in assists (17.8 apg), rebounds (39.9 rpg), field-goal percentage (.474), three-point field-goal percentage (.367) and scoring margin (17.5)

    SERIES HISTORY

    Gonzaga leads the all-time series over BYU, 18-13
    The Cougars are 3-2 against the Bulldogs in the WCC Tournament, including 2-1 in the title game
    The two teams split the regular season series, with BYU most recently defeating Gonzaga 61-56 in Provo on Feb. 18

    BROADCAST INFORMATION

    TV: ESPNU
    TV Talent: Paul Sunderland (play-by-play), Andraya Carter (analyst)
    Radio: BYU Radio 107.9 FM
    Streamed Audio: BYU Cougars App, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio
    Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell (play-by-play), Kristen Kozlowski (analyst)
    Live Stats: BYUCougars.com
    Article Link: https://byucougars.com/story/w-baske...mpionship-game

    ZagDad
  Today, 09:24 PM
    ZagDad84
    Default

    From the Spokesman-Review:

    No hype needed: Gonzaga-BYU women round 3 for WCC Tournament title
    UPDATED: Mon., March 8, 2021
    By Jim Allen
    jima@spokesman.com
    (509) 459-5437

    Don’t expect a big motivational speech on Tuesday from Gonzaga women’s coach Lisa Fortier.

    BYU coach Jeff Judkins won’t need one either; in fact, both coaches may talk their players down from the ceiling of the Orleans Arena, where the Zags and Cougars will play at 1 p.m. for the West Coast Conference tournament title.

    For BYU, the surest way off the NCAA Tournament bubble is to win the league’s automatic bid.

    The Zags, their ticket to San Antonio punched long ago, are playing for something a little more personal. This year’s seniors have won 4 straight WCC regular-season titles, but it’s been 3 years since they raised the tournament trophy.

    “We want the confetti,” senior forward Jenn Wirth said last week.

    Last year, GU lost to Portland in the semifinals. Two years ago, they fell in the title game to BYU, which also returns several players from that 2019 team.

    Gonzaga (22-3) has won 21 of its last 22 games, is ranked 16th in the Associated Press poll and still has a shot at a high seed at the NCAAs.

    BYU (18-4) has even more to play for. Two weeks ago, the Cougars were penciled in for an at-large berth by most experts. Then came a rough trip to the Bay Area, as they barely won at Santa Clara and got drubbed at San Francisco.

    As of Monday, they were among the First Four Out by ESPN.

    “I think we deserve to be in the Tournament,” Judkins said last week. “Even by losing a game to San Francisco on the road. We should still be in the hunt.”

    On Monday, the Cougars made their case, throttling USF 85-55 in a game that was every bit that one-sided.

    Trailing 19-16 after one quarter, BYU outscored the Dons 49-13 in the middle quarters to advance to the title game.

    Earlier on Monday, the Zags struggled to a 72-62 win over Santa Clara.

    Even after winning, “We were frustrated,” senior Jill Townsend said. “We just let them get to their tendencies a little too much, and we didn’t have a hand in their face quick enough when they got those shots off.”

    Expect more intensity from the Zags on Tuesday. “BYU is always a game we circle on the calendar,” Townsend said.

    The teams split their two regular-season games. GU won 63-56 in Spokane on Feb. 2 but fell 61-56 two weeks later at BYU.

    The game will feature the WCC’s Co-Players of the Year, Jenn Wirth of Gonzaga and Shaylee Gonzales of BYU.
    Article Link: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...d-3-for-wcc-t/

    ZagDad
