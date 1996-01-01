Thread: Post game radio GU-SMC

Hudson: GU wins 29th consecutive game tying school record by the 16/17 team who opened 29-0 before losing to BYU. They win by 23 taking all 3 games from the Gaels this year. SMC got the first bucket, GU ran off 11. Gaels then missed 7 in a row, then made 4-5 but the Zags led at the half 44-26 and outscored the Gaels by 5 in the second half. All 5 starters in double figures for GU, only 5 points from the bench tonight. Timme 18, Ayayi 16, Suggs 15, Kispert 14 and Nembhard 10. GU shoots 53% from the floor tonight. GU holds SMC to 36% from the floor and only 2-20 from three. That won't get it done against this version of the Zags. Rebounds 44-31 GU. Johnson led SMC in scoring with 15 but was only 4-17 shooting. Kuhse added 13. SMC only 5 assists. SMC got the early lead to 19-13 but that was when the Bulldogs started pulling away. Timme had a stretch in the first half when he was doing everything, scoring, rebounding and handing out assists. Timme had 15 of his 18 in the first half. Suggs had 11 of his 15 in the second half to go along with his 7 rebounds and 3 assists.
Michaelson: I loved our defensive energy and intensity. We had multiple stretches where we shut them down for minutest at a time. Timme was an all-american again tonight and we were able to get him some rest. Jalen for a freshman he is just out of this world, his second half was spectacular. Ayayi was MVP here last year and he played like that again tonight. Kispert had a kind of off night for him (0-5 from 3) but his leadership is what it needs to be. We had a lot of TO's but they were in transition where we wanted them It is a strange strange feeling in this arena without all the GU fans At first I didn't think much of it until the introductions and then the GU fans blow the roof off this place and ugh it was just dead. I give our guys all the credit. It's been like this pretty much everywhere we've been this year. I actually got kind of used to it, until like I said the intro's tonight. They announce the #1 bulldogs and there is nothing.
Hudson: 21 out of 25 games this season the Zags have had at least 4 players in double figures. Ayayi, Timme and Suggs had 49 of the Zags points and they did that on 22-29 shooting. Johnson and Kuhse were 10-31 from the field as opposed to what Ayayi Timme and Suggs did. If your top scorers are going to shoot 30% you are not going to beat the Zags. And you can't shoot 10% from three and have a chance to win. These Zags have a chance to chalk up another historical first if they pull off a win tomorrow night. That will be 30 consecutive wins breaking the record of 29. That's all Hudson had tonight.
