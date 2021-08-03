Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game: GU vs. SMC : WCC Semi-Final: 3/8/21

Zags controlled the game from start to finish and notch a 78 - 55 win.
5 players in double figures: Timme 18; Kispert 14; Ayayi 16; Nembhard 10; Suggs 15.
Who's your Player of the Game ?
Stats: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=339970
Suggs
Ayayi
Kispert
Timme
Nembhard
Watson
Strawther
Other. . .(and why)
Zags controlled the game from start to finish and notch a 78 - 55 win.
5 players in double figures: Timme 18; Kispert 14; Ayayi 16; Nembhard 10; Suggs 15.
Who's your Player of the Game ?
Stats: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=339970
The GUB Resource Library: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .
They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
Went with Jalen tonight, his moves to the hoop were dazzling. Could have voted for any member of the starting 5, it was that close.
I voted for Drew. So glad he grew his beard back. I may stop shaving just in honor of his beard.
WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
Timme — complete game of excellence.
Going Jalen tonight. Needs to keep making a couple 3's per game to keep defenses honest.
More importantly, no injuries. Would much rather play Pep tomorrow instead of the thugs from Provo. Not worried about losing, just about the possibility of BYU cheap shot injury after the game gets out of hand.
Go ZAGS
Suggs - fouls aside, was really efficient
History has its eyes on you.
Sage of the GU Message Board
Timme was top points, assists and tied rebounding. Suggs though made what he does and no one else can do, look easy.