View Poll Results: The BZ Bulldog of the Game: WCC Semi-Final - SMC ?

Voters
47. You may not vote on this poll

  • Suggs

    12 25.53%

  • Ayayi

    3 6.38%

  • Kispert

    1 2.13%

  • Timme

    30 63.83%

  • Nembhard

    0 0%

  • Watson

    1 2.13%

  • Strawther

    0 0%

  • Other. . .(and why)

    0 0%
Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game: GU vs. SMC : WCC Semi-Final: 3/8/21

  Today, 07:39 PM #1
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    48,439

    Default BZ Bulldog of the Game: GU vs. SMC : WCC Semi-Final: 3/8/21

    Zags controlled the game from start to finish and notch a 78 - 55 win.

    5 players in double figures: Timme 18; Kispert 14; Ayayi 16; Nembhard 10; Suggs 15.

    Who's your Player of the Game ?

    Stats: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=339970


    The GUB Resource Library: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .

    They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
  Today, 08:00 PM #2
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,942

    Default

    Went with Jalen tonight, his moves to the hoop were dazzling. Could have voted for any member of the starting 5, it was that close.
  Today, 08:05 PM #3
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Posts
    1,047

    Default

    I voted for Drew. So glad he grew his beard back. I may stop shaving just in honor of his beard.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
  Today, 08:05 PM #4
    TravelinZag
    TravelinZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2012
    Posts
    1,364

    Default

    Timme — complete game of excellence.
  Today, 08:09 PM #5
    TacomaZAG
    TacomaZAG is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Tacoma, WA
    Posts
    1,562

    Default

    Going Jalen tonight. Needs to keep making a couple 3's per game to keep defenses honest.

    More importantly, no injuries. Would much rather play Pep tomorrow instead of the thugs from Provo. Not worried about losing, just about the possibility of BYU cheap shot injury after the game gets out of hand.

    Go ZAGS
  Today, 08:16 PM #6
    willandi
    willandi
    willandi is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    7,821

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    Went with Jalen tonight, his moves to the hoop were dazzling. Could have voted for any member of the starting 5, it was that close.
    I went with Jalen tonight as well.

    Timme had more points and an extra board, but I still went with Suggs.
    At least someone, somewhere, is laughing.
  Today, 08:29 PM #7
    Once and Future Zag
    Once and Future Zag
    Once and Future Zag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    1,974

    Default

    Suggs - fouls aside, was really efficient
    History has its eyes on you.

    Sage of the GU Message Board
  Today, 09:28 PM #8
    hooter73
    hooter73
    hooter73 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Posts
    5,363

    Default

    Timme was top points, assists and tied rebounding. Suggs though made what he does and no one else can do, look easy.
