Originally Posted by RenoZag Originally Posted by

The next jersey retirement ought to be Courtney Vandersloot. . .



During her college career at Gonzaga University, she was the only women's player in West Coast Conference history to be named the conference's player of the year three times, and also the only player to be named MVP of the WCC Women's Tournament three times.[7] In her final season at Gonzaga, she won the Frances Pomeroy Naismith Award as the top NCAA Division I women's player no taller than 5'8" (1.73 m) and Nancy Lieberman Award as the top player at her position in Division I women's basketball. Vandersloot is also the first Division I player, male or female, to have accumulated 2,000 points and 1,000 assists in a career,[8] and only the second female overall.