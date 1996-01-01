-
Kispert - Best Winning Percentage in Division I
I watched the LMU - GU game again over the weekend, and during that broadcast, Sean Farnham made the statement that Kispert has the best winning percentage in college basketball. He did not really go into depth on that one, but it made me want to look it up. In just a quick search, I found this in a recent article about Kispert from Jim Meehan:
GU is 119-10 in games Kispert has played. That’s the best winning percentage by a Division I player with at least 100 career games in over 25 years. He’s sixth on the program’s all-time wins list.
That is pretty damn cool!
Maybe a stat that needs to be added to the GU Records thread.
Also, that article from Meehan on Kispert is great! Enjoy!
Leading man: Gonzaga senior Corey Kispert has become the heart and soul of the Bulldogs
https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...ert-has-becom/
