Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs St Mary's Act III

  Today, 08:03 AM
    Reborn
    It's Game Day Gonzaga vs St Mary's Act III

    Good Morning Zag fans everywhere. It's Game Day, The Best Day of the Week. Tonight we will be playing St Mary's in the semi-finals of the WCC Conference Tournament. Let's get ready to rumble.

    Get your Zag gear on, and get ready to cheer. I'm so ready to see our kids play their first game in the Post Season. I've waited for over a week, and they've waiting that long too, so we'll all be ready I'm certain of that. There's really nothing like post season play, because all of the marbles are in the pot. It's now or never time. You win or you go home and get ready for next year. There are only 4 teams left in the tournament: Gonaga and BYU, St Mary's and Pepperdine. The two winners of tonight's games will play tomorrow night for the championship.

    So I know I'm ready. Are you? I know the Zags are ready. Are you? This IS the best day of the week (so far). And it's just Monday.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 08:31 AM
    SorenTodd45
    

    I'm beyond ready. I was so used to seeing our boys play every Thurs and Sat, so last week, I felt the void.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
