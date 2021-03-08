Thread: Pre-March Madness Media Thread

Aloysius Gonzaga is the patron saint of youth. This makes him a suitable saint for March Madness every year, though never more so than the one now upon us.Top-ranked Gonzaga University is likely to be the top overall seed in the mens NCAA basketball tournament if, as expected, it wins the West Coast Conference tournament that began Thursday. Whats more, the 24-0 Zags have a chance to be the first undefeated national champion since Indiana in 1976.All that would be enough by itself, of course, but Aloysius Gonzaga is also patron saint of the victims of plagues. He died of one himself, 430 years ago. He was just 23  thus his twin associations with youth and with pandemics.