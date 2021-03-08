Results 1 to 3 of 3

Pre-March Madness Media Thread

    Pre-March Madness Media Thread

    I thought it a good idea for board members to post Media links to Zag stories that others can read in the hype leading up to Selection Sunday.

    Posted this morning on USA Today: Why Gonzaga's namesake saint is a perfect fit in 2021 men's basketball season, https://www.usatoday.com/story/sport...ss/6917421002/


    Aloysius Gonzaga is the patron saint of youth. This makes him a suitable saint for March Madness every year, though never more so than the one now upon us.

    Top-ranked Gonzaga University is likely to be the top overall seed in the mens NCAA basketball tournament if, as expected, it wins the West Coast Conference tournament that began Thursday. Whats more, the 24-0 Zags have a chance to be the first undefeated national champion since Indiana in 1976.

    All that would be enough by itself, of course, but Aloysius Gonzaga is also patron saint of the victims of plagues. He died of one himself, 430 years ago. He was just 23  thus his twin associations with youth and with pandemics.
    GO ZAGS!!!
    Ken Pomeroy: Zag's potential for being a generational team

    S-R writer reached out to analytics guru Ken Pomeroy for a feature in today's newspaper; said Pomeroy:

    Its also easy to have a good rating to this point of the season. Others have had a good rating and it invariably falls when they play in their conference tournament and NCAA Tournament.

    Its significant (GUs adjusted efficiency margin), theyre obviously a very good team, probably better than a top team in a given season. If their rating is at that level a month from now, then we can firm up the case for them being a generational team. They have that potential, but its easier to rack up that rating over a shorter time frame than a longer one.
    Meehan also talked with Baylor doctoral candidate Evan Miyakawa, whose basketball analytics website, evanmiya.com, launched last year:

    Miyakawas site evanmiya.com offers teammate chemistry rankings. The Kispert-Suggs combo leads Gonzaga, followed by Kispert-Ayayi, Suggs-Nembhard and Kispert-Timme.

    In Miyakawas 20 bracket simulations, Gonzaga reaches the Final Four 13 times and wins the title nine times.

    Pomeroy cautioned that it can be challenging to rank Gonzaga because it has dominated the WCC through the years.

    Its hard to rate a team like them or Houston this year, he said. Theyre just way better than the competition in the conference, but Gonzaga played a difficult nonconference schedule and that helps. It gives me more confidence that their rating is more correct.
    Article Link: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...t-more-data-n/
    Default

    From yesterday's S-R: Leading man: Gonzaga senior Corey Kispert has become the heart and soul of the Bulldogs. https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...ert-has-becom/

    I really liked this statement from J Suggs about Corey's Leadership:
    “He’s someone I can go to and he’s going to keep my mind right, keep me motivated and bring me back to being calm,” freshman point guard Jalen Suggs said. “Obviously, he’s super talented, shoots the hell out of the ball, sneaky athletic and a great leader. He’s always a steady mind. It’s something that holds a lot of us together.”
    GO ZAGS!!!
