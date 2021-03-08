-
Other Games: Champ Week Monday - 03. 08. 21
Full Slate: http://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/W...9QWRKgRYMonday, March 8, 2021
CAA Semifinal #1
Hofstra vs. Elon (at Harrisonburg, VA)
3:00 PM. CBSSN
Horizon League Semifinal #1
Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee (at Indianapolis, IN)
3:30 PM. ESPNU
Summit League Semifinal #1
Oral Roberts vs. So.Dakota State (at Sioux Falls, SD)
3:45 PM. ESPN+
SoCon Championship
UNCG vs. Mercer (at Asheville, NC)
4:00 PM. ESPN
Sun Belt Championship
GA State vs. Appalachian State (at Pensacola, FL)
4:00 PM. ESPN2
MAAC First Round #1
Canisius vs. Rider (at Atlantic City, NJ)
4:00 PM. ESPN+
WCC Semifinal #1
Saint Mary's vs. Gonzaga
6:00 PM. ESPN
CAA Semifinal #2
Northeastern vs. Drexel (at Harrisonburg, VA)
6:00 PM. CBSSN
Horizon League Semifinal #2
Oakland vs. Northern Kentucky (at Indianapolis, IN)
6:30 PM. ESPN2
Summit League Semifinal #2
No. Dakota St. vs. So. Dakota (at Sioux Falls, SD)
6:45 PM. ESPN+
WCC Semifinal #2
Pepperdine vs. BYU
9:00 PM. ESPN2
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules