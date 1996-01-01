Thread: Story about Nembhard from The Undefeated

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Story about Nembhard from The Undefeated

    strikenowhere
    Default Story about Nembhard from The Undefeated

    https://theundefeated.com/features/a...-from-florida/

    Nembhard chose Gonzaga and acquired a waiver for immediate eligibility in November, granting him the opportunity to play. This occurred toward the beginning of the Bulldogs season, prompting Few to ask Suggs whether he was all right with Nembhard being eligible.

    The Gonzaga head coach will always remember Suggs response.

    He just got a big grin on his face and said, Of course, thatll be awesome,  Few said. I think that says everything about our team, says everything about Andrew. I mean hes been huge.
    Birddog
    Default

    Santa Clara Warriors?
    Zagceo
    Default

    As Few affirms, it wouldn’t surprise him that when the game is on the line, he turns to a kid from Aurora, Ontario, who used a Fisher-Price net as a 1-year-old, to take the final shot on college basketball’s biggest stage.
    didn’t know about his illness in high school

    good read thanks
