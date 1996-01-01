Thread: Story about Nembhard from The Undefeated

Nembhard chose Gonzaga and acquired a waiver for immediate eligibility in November, granting him the opportunity to play. This occurred toward the beginning of the Bulldogs season, prompting Few to ask Suggs whether he was all right with Nembhard being eligible.The Gonzaga head coach will always remember Suggs response.He just got a big grin on his face and said, Of course, thatll be awesome,  Few said. I think that says everything about our team, says everything about Andrew. I mean hes been huge.