-
THE ODDS
Not wanting to ruffle feathers of those here who think that ANY betting on the results of college sporting events is an abomination, but, for informational purposes only, the current odds on GU remaining undefeated through the upcoming WCC tourney and then winning the title in Indianapolis vary between 2.50 to 2.65 to one depending on the venue.
Question? Is this, in your opinion, an overlay or an under? In essence, is it a fair appraisal of the team's chances of joining the record books & winning the Natty? At this point, personally, I'll be needing at least 3 to 1 to entice a wager. What do you think? Offering an opinion is, in no way, going to jinx the team going forward. Betting on it, on the other hand, is an entirely different proposition.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules