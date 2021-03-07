Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: WCC Tournament Game #1 - Zags vs Santa Clara Pre-Game Write-Ups

  1. Today, 04:16 PM #1
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    4,431

    Default WCC Tournament Game #1 - Zags vs Santa Clara Pre-Game Write-Ups

    From the Spokesman Review:

    Gonzaga Women Look to Continue Season Dominance of Santa Clara in WCC Semifinals
    UPDATED: Sun., March 7, 2021
    By Jim Allen
    jima@spokesman.com
    (509) 459-5437

    The Gonzaga women keep finding a way to win.

    Even more important as they head into Mondays West Coast Conference semifinal against Santa Clara, the Zags have more than one path to getting that W.

    Santa Clara knows that as well as anyone. In the first meeting in the Bay Area, Gonzaga allowed the Broncos to shoot 43% from the field; however the Zags answered by hitting shooting almost 60% from the field, including better than 50% from long range.

    They also struck early, making 12 of their first 14 shots on the way to a 27-10 lead and a 71-52 win.

    In Spokane on Feb. 13, GU had one of its worst 3-point shooting games of the season (4-for-18), but held Santa Clara to 11 first-half points, got double-digit scoring from 4 players and won by almost the same margin, 67-50.

    However, both games have the common thread of utter dominance on the boards: 74 to 41 in the two games combined.

    Thats been our identity, Coach Lisa Fortier said last week as the Zags enjoyed a 9-day layoff after the end of the regular season.

    GUs other identity: favorites to win the tournament. The top-seeded Zags are 21-3 overall, ranked 18th and have already punched a ticket into the NCAA Tournament.

    Not so for the rest of the field, with the possible exception of bubble-sitting BYU, which faces San Francisco in the other semifinal.

    They all have a renewed sense of hope, Fortier said.

    Meanwhile, GU is hoping to win the WCCs for the first time in 3 years.

    We want the confetti, senior forward Jenn Wirth said last week.

    First they must win on Monday. Two years ago they did so in dramatic fashion on a buzzer-beating layin against Saint Marys. However they lost Jill Townsend and Laura Stockton to injury, then the title game against BYU.

    Last year they fell to Portland on a last-second shot after blowing a 20-point lead in the first quarter.

    But unlike last years Pilots team, Santa Clara doesnt have a lot of last-season momentum. The Broncos (14-10 overall) lost 3 of their last 4 regular-season games before beating Loyola Marymount 83-68 in Saturdays quarterfinals.

    In that game, senior forward Merle Wiehl scored a career high 28 and junior guard Lindsey VanAllen had 22. The Broncos also forced 19 turnovers.

    Gonzaga has won the last 10 meetings dating back a loss in the WCC tournament in 2017.

    Three players average double-figures the Broncos, , including VanAllen (12.8ppg), Wiehd (11.5) and senior forward Ashlyn Herlihy (11.3).
    Article Link: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...-dominance-of/

    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:34 PM #2
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    4,431

    Default

    From the Santa Clara Wbb website:

    Semifinal Matchup With Gonzaga Next for Women's Basketball
    Santa Clara Women's Basketball @Santaclarawbb
    March 7, 2021

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. – In the semifinals for the first time since 2016, Santa Clara women's basketball faces a tough test in top-seeded No. 18 Gonzaga Monday at the University Credit Union West Coast Conference Tournament. Tip is scheduled for 11 a.m. from the Orleans Arena. Unfortunately, fans are not permitted into the facility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Broncos handled LMU in the quarterfinals 83-68.

    SERIES HISTORY
    Santa Clara is 29-43 all-time against Gonzaga with the first meeting coming in 1987-88. The Bulldogs won both matchups during the regular season.

    THE BRONCOS
    Santa Clara (14-10) is scoring 65.5 points per game this season while shooting 41.5-percent from the field and 34.4-percent from beyond the arc.

    Lindsey VanAllen, a Second Team All-WCC selection, leads the team in scoring with 12.8 ppg while adding 4.0 rebounds per game. Ashlyn Herlihy, an honorable mention pick, scores 11.3 ppg with a team best 6.6 rpg. Merle Wiehl, also named to the second team and coming off a career high 28 against LMU, scores 11.5 ppg with 5.1 rpg and leads Santa Clara with 41 3-pointers made, a 53.7-percent mark from the field and a 44.6-percent mark from beyond the arc.

    THE BULLDOGS
    Gonzaga (21-3) is outscoring opponents by an average of 72.6-55.1. The Bulldogs shoot 47.4-percent from the floor and 36.7-percent from downtown.

    Jill Townsend leads the team in scoring with 13.8 ppg, just ahead of Jenn Wirth's 13.2. Townsend adds 4.9 rpg and Wirth leads the team with 8.4 rpg. Kayleigh Truong's 4.3 assists per game are tops on the team and she adds 8.1 ppg as well.

    2021 University Credit Union West Coast Conference Tournament Schedule

    Monday, March 8
    SEMIFINALS
    • Semifinal: No. 1 Gonzaga vs No. 4 Santa Clara 11 a.m. (NBC Sports Bay Area, FOX Sports Prime Ticket, FOX Sports San Diego, Root Sports NW, BYUtv, WCC Network)
    • Semifinal: No. 2 Brigham Young vs No. 3 San Francisco, 2 p.m. (RSNs, BYUtv, WCC Network)

    Tuesday, March 9
    CHAMPIONSHIP
    • 1:00 p.m. (ESPNU, ESPN app)
    Article Link: https://www.santaclarabroncos.com/sp...20210306vikyul

    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:41 PM #3
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    4,431

    Default

    From the GoZags website:

    Zags Face #4 Santa Clara in WCC Tournament Semifinals Monday
    Tipoff set for 11 a.m. at The Orleans Arena
    Women's Basketball 3/6/2021 6:35:00 PM

    SPOKANE, Wash. – The #18/15 ranked and No. 1-seeded Gonzaga women's basketball team faces No. 4-seeded Santa Clara in the first semifinal matchup of the West Coast Conference Tournament Monday, March 8 at 11 a.m. inside The Orleans Arena.

    #18/15 GONZAGA (21-3) vs. SANTA CLARA (14-10)
    MARCH 8 | 11 A.M. | LAS VEGAS, NEV. | THE ORLEANS ARENA
    TELEVISION: ROOT SPORTS NW | LIVE STREAM (OUT OF REGION) | LIVE STATS

    THE TIP-OFF
    - The Zags secured the outright West Coast Conference regular-season title with a 95-49 victory over Pepperdine on Feb. 25 inside the McCarthey Athletic Center. It's the fifth-straight regular-season title for the Zags and the 17th in program history.
    - Gonzaga concluded the regular season with another dominating performance, defeating visiting LMU 77-39 on Senior Day on Feb. 27. It extended the nation's leading home win streak to 25 straight games. The Zags haven't lost a game in the Kennel since the 2018-19 season. Currently, Gonzaga is tied with Stephen F. Austin for the nation's longest win streak. Maryland is third with 22 straight, while South Dakota (20 straight) and Rice (19 straight) round out the top five.
    - With the win over Loyola Marymount on Feb. 27, Gonzaga finished undefeated at home for the fifth time in program history and the second-straight season. It also marks the eighth undefeated home conference slate in program history.
    - With the win, GU improved to 21-3 on the season. It marks the fifth-straight 20-win season for the Zags, and the 19th 20-win season in program history.
    - Monday will mark the fifth time in program history the Zags have played on March 8. All of the Bulldogs' March 8 contests have been part of the WCC Tournament, and it will be the second time the Zags have faced Santa Clara on the date. The last time the Broncos and the Zags met on March 8, Santa Clara edged the Zags 60-59 in overtime of the WCC Tournament semifinals.
    - Gonzaga collected five WCC All-Conference honors on Tuesday, tying BYU for league-leading honors. Senior Jenn Wirth picked up Player of the Year honors--the first of her career--and the second-straight Zag and third in the last four seasons to earn the top award. Wirth was also selected to the All-WCC First Team along with Jill Townsend, the second such award for both. Melody Kempton was named the first-ever WCC Sixth Woman of the Year along with Honorable Mention All-WCC, the first all-conference awards for the junior forward. Kayleigh Truong and LeeAnne Wirth joined Kempton as All-WCC Honorable Mention, the second All-WCC award for Truong (All-Freshman in 2020), and the first All-WCC award for LeeAnne Wirth.
    - Currently, Gonzaga is ranked 18th in the AP Poll and 15th in the USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs have now been ranked or receiving votes for 53 consecutive voting weeks, dating back to Dec. 3, 2018.
    - Gonzaga leads the WCC and ranks 15th nationally in scoring defense, limiting squads to an average of 55.1 points per game. The last two GU contests, the Zags have limited their opponent to 44.0 points shooting 31.6 percent from the floor (31-98).
    - The Zags are also one of the top rebounding teams in the nation. On average, Gonzaga out-rebounds its opponents by 13.8 rebounds per game to rank fourth in the nation in rebounding margin.
    - The Bulldogs return three starters and nine letter winners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' fourth consecutive West Coast Conference regular season title.
    - In 2019-20, Gonzaga rose to its highest regular-season national ranking ever, securing a No. 11 AP and No. 10 ranking in the USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll. Prior to the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Zags were predicted as high as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and were expected to host the First and Second Rounds for the first time since the NCAA changed hosting rules for the tournament in 2014-15.
    - Gonzaga returns 79.1 percent of its scoring and 79.2 percent of its rebounding from last season.
    - Gonzaga returns as one of the top defensive teams in the nation from a season ago. In 2019-20, the Bulldogs ranked third in the nation in scoring defense, limiting opponents to 51.9 points per game.
    - The Bulldogs won 28 games last season, including a 17-1 mark in WCC play to tie their own record for wins in a conference season. It was the fourth-straight 25+ win season and 12th 25+ win season in the last 13 seasons.

    SERIES NOTES
    - HOME: 25-8, Gonzaga leads
    - ROAD: 22-17, Santa Clara leads
    - NEUTRAL: 1-0, Gonzaga leads
    - FIRST MEETING: Gonzaga won, 59-45 (1988)
    - LAST MEETING: Gonzaga won 67-50 in Spokane, 2/13/21
    - STREAK: Gonzaga, Won 10

    SCOUTING THE BRONCOS
    - Santa Clara is 14-10 on the season following an 83-68 victory over Loyola Marymount in the quarterfinals of the WCC Tournament.
    - As a team, Santa Clara averages 65.5 points per game shooting 41.5 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from long range. The Broncos add 34.4 rebounds per game, 12.0 assists and 9.1 steals per contest.
    - Three players average double-figures for SCU, led by Lindsey VanAllen at 12.8 points per game shooting 41.7 percent from the floor and 35.6 percent from long range. Merle Wiehl adds 11.5 points per game while Ashlyn Herlihy chips in 11.3 points per contest with a team-leading 6.6 rebounds per game.
    - Ashlee Maldonado leads the team in assists with 83 on the season, while three Broncos have at least 30 steals on the season: Wiehl (35), VanAllen (32) and Lexie Prichard (30).

    WCCs: BY THE NUMBERS
    - Gonzaga has won eight WCC Tournament titles, winning its first in 2007. The Zags claimed three-straight from 2009-2011, and back-to-back titles in 2013-2014 and 2017-2018.
    - Since the Bulldogs won their first tournament title in 2007, four other teams have claimed a title: BYU (2012, 2015, 2019), Portland (2020), San Diego (2008) and San Francisco (2016).
    - Since the WCC Tournament relocated to Las Vegas for the 2009 championships, Gonzaga has claimed seven of 11 tournament titles.

    WCC PLAYER OF THE YEAR
    Jenn Wirth became the 10th player in program history to be named WCC Player of the Year. It's the second-straight season a Bulldog has taken home the honor (Jill Townsend was the 2020 WCC Player of the Year), and the third time in the last four seasons (Jill Barta in 2018). This season, Wirth has started all 24 games at forward for the Zags, averaging 13.2 points per game shooting a team- and conference-leading 56.7 percent from the floor. She also ranks third in the conference in rebounding with 8.42 per contest, and she ranks second in the conference with nine double-doubles on the season. The Mesa, Ariz., native was twice selected as the WCC Player of the Week this season, and she has scored in double-figures 17 times on the season with two 20+ scoring efforts, including a career-high 26 against Pacific on Jan. 4. Wirth also took home All-WCC First Team honors for the second-straight season.
    Article Link: https://gozags.com/news/2021/3/6/wom...ls-monday.aspx

    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:06 PM #4
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    4,431

    Default

    Looking forward to tomorrow's game against Santa Clara, what do we expect to see from the Broncos and from the Lady Zags? Any Changes from the previous meetings where the Zags won 71-52 in Game #1 in Central California and 67-50 in Spokane in Game #2?

    In Game #1, Gonzaga shot 58.8% overall and 53.8% from 3 while the Broncos shot 43.5% overall and 42.9% from 3. Despite outrebounding Santa Clara by 14, the Zags only outscored the Broncos in the paint 32-28. The biggest single issue was the 16 turnovers which Santa Clara turned into 19 points. Individually, the Zags did a terrible job on Merle Wiehl (6'1"), who scored 20 points on 9-10 shooting and 2-2 from long range. Nobody else on the Broncos scored more than 8 points.

    In Game #2, Gonzaga shot 43.1% overall and a horrible 22.2% from 3 while the Broncos shot 39.6% overall and 26.7% from 3. The Zags improved their rebounding over game one winning the battle of the boards 43-24. The Zags improved their scoring in the paint, outpointing the Broncos in the paint 38-30. While both teams had 12 turnovers, the Lady Zags limited the Broncos to only 7 points off those 12 turnovers while they scored 14 points off the 12 Santa Clara turnovers. Individually, Merle Wiehl (6'1"), was once again the leading scorer but she only scored 11 points in Game #2 on 4-6 shooting and 2-3 from long range. The rest of the scoring was pretty well spread out with Van Allen scoring 9 (2-9, 0-4), Herlihy pointing out 7 points (3-8, 1-3), Pritchard acquired 6 points (2-4, 0-0) and Maldonado showing 4 points (2-5, 0-1). Off the bench only Lara Hollingsworth was a statistical option scoring 7 points (3-4, 1-1).

    Zags have a significant height advantage over the Broncos with the two tallest starters for the Broncos being 6'1" Wiehl and 6'1" Herlihy. Santa Clara has some extreme height on the bench 6'7" and 6'6" (sisters apparently) and an additional 6'3" player. But none of these players seem to play more than a couple of minutes at most.

    It would appear that Santa Clara has limited chance to win using the same strategy as they have used in the past two (2) games. Scoring only 50 & 52 points in the two previous games, it is going to be very difficult to hold the Zags under that number. The Zags basically have dominated the rebounding game and have given the Broncos only very limited second chance points in both games. I would expect to see Head Coach Bill Carr to make some changes in their offensive scheme to get their scoring in Monday's game up closer to the Bronco's average of 65 points a game. Since the Zags have not done a good job on Wiehl in the previous games and she is Santa Clara's best 3-point shooter, look for some plays that get her outside on the perimeter and if the Wirths (or the other GU bigs) don't follow her out there with their arms up, she will let it fly, perhaps much more frequently than she did in the earlier games. Another outside the box thinking would be to bring in 6'6" Shayley Harris to play a traditional center position and clog up the middle. Remove Pritchard, move Wiehl to the wing (where she would be guarded by the shorter JT or AOC instead of a Wirth) and leave Herlihy as a forward. You give up some offense, but you need to do something to turnaround that rebound number.

    So what does Gonzaga need to do? Essentially nothing more than what they have done most of the year.
    - Play 4 quarters of solid defense. Do not leave people wide open on the perimeter, close off the key to minimize the dribble drives.
    - Keep the number of turnovers (especially the stupid ones) to a reasonable number and minimize SCU from scoring off the Zag turnovers
    - Dominate the paint. Maintain your rebounding advantage and limit the amount of points the Broncos get in the paint. Make them shoot long range shots.
    - Keep the ball moving. The Zag offense usually only stutters when the ball movement drops off.
    - Will CLF be willing to make scheme or personnel changes if the pre-game strategy is not working?

    How bad do the members of the Lady Zags want the WCC conference championship?

    Play like you want it. You have the coaching staff and the players, now just go out and take it.

    Good Luck ladies.

    Just win baby!

    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules