Requires Registration and an app download; The Alumni Association is the organizer.
https://www.gonzaga.edu/alumni/event...ual-experience
Cheer on the Zags Starting with the MBB Semi-Finals
We are Kicking Off the WCC Tournament with a Free Virtual Pregame Tailgate Party
Complete with Zombie Nation, highlight reels, prize giveaways and some awesome breakout rooms where we can talk Zag hoops and connect with Zags from across the country. Dont miss the fun!
Date: Monday, March 8, 2021
Time: 5:00 5:45 p.m. PST