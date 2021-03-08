Cheer on the Zags Starting with the MBB Semi-FinalsWe are Kicking Off the WCC Tournament with a Free Virtual Pregame Tailgate PartyComplete with Zombie Nation, highlight reels, prize giveaways and some awesome breakout rooms where we can talk Zag hoops and connect with Zags from across the country. Dont miss the fun!Date: Monday, March 8, 2021Time: 5:00  5:45 p.m. PST