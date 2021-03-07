9:00
Memphis @ Houston - CBS
Campbell @ Winthrop - ESPN - Big South Championship
Florida @ Tenn - ESPNU

9:30 - #25 Wisconsin @ #5 Iowa - FOX

10:30 - Nebraska @ Northwestern - BTN

11:00 - North Alabama vs. Liberty - ESPN (A-Sun Championship)

11:10 - Drake vs. Loyola Chicago - CBS (MVC Championship)

1:00 - Texas Tech @ Baylor - ESPN

1:30 - Michigan @ Michigan State - CBS

2:00 - E. Tenn State vs. UNC Greensboro - ESPNU (SoCon Semi-Final)

4:30 - Mercer vs. VMI - ESPNU (SoCon Semi-Final)

5:00 - Oregon @ Oregon State - FS1

Full Slate Here: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...10307/group/50