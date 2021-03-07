-
Other Games: SUN - 03. 07. 21
9:00
Memphis @ Houston - CBS
Campbell @ Winthrop - ESPN - Big South Championship
Florida @ Tenn - ESPNU
9:30 - #25 Wisconsin @ #5 Iowa - FOX
10:30 - Nebraska @ Northwestern - BTN
11:00 - North Alabama vs. Liberty - ESPN (A-Sun Championship)
11:10 - Drake vs. Loyola Chicago - CBS (MVC Championship)
1:00 - Texas Tech @ Baylor - ESPN
1:30 - Michigan @ Michigan State - CBS
2:00 - E. Tenn State vs. UNC Greensboro - ESPNU (SoCon Semi-Final)
4:30 - Mercer vs. VMI - ESPNU (SoCon Semi-Final)
5:00 - Oregon @ Oregon State - FS1
Full Slate Here: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...10307/group/50
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules