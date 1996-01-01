Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: 3 Zags make Wooden Finalist list

  Today, 09:47 AM
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    Default 3 Zags make Wooden Finalist list

    Of course ESPN fails to mention that in the story. But Congrats to Corey, Jalen and Drew.

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...l-wooden-award

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
  Today, 09:56 AM
    MDABE80
    Default

    It’s a big deal. I don’t remember 3 guys from the same school ever being finalists.
  Today, 10:36 AM
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MDABE80 View Post
    It’s a big deal. I don’t remember 3 guys from the same school ever being finalists.
    This is a huge deal. SO much is made of the Zags being International guys ... or "transfers". While I love the blend of kids that make up "Gonzaga" ... it's nice to see that our three Wooden Finalists all came to GU out of high school (US high schools). And with this upcoming class US recruiting continues to be strong.

    Wooden Late Season Top 15
    PLAYER SCHOOL
    Charles Bassey Western Kentucky
    Jared Butler Baylor
    Kofi Cockburn Illinois
    Cade Cunningham Oklahoma State
    Hunter Dickinson Michigan
    Ayo Dosunmu Illinois
    Luka Garza Iowa
    Collin Gillespie Villanova
    Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana
    Corey Kispert Gonzaga
    E.J. Liddell Ohio State
    Evan Mobley USC
    Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Villanova
    Jalen Suggs Gonzaga
    Drew Timme Gonzaga

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
