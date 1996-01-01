Thread: 3 Zags make Wooden Finalist list

Of course ESPN fails to mention that in the story. But Congrats to Corey, Jalen and Drew.
"To be continued ....."
Father Tony Lehman, SJ
It’s a big deal. I don’t remember 3 guys from the same school ever being finalists.
Wooden Late Season Top 15
PLAYER SCHOOL
Charles Bassey Western Kentucky
Jared Butler Baylor
Kofi Cockburn Illinois
Cade Cunningham Oklahoma State
Hunter Dickinson Michigan
Ayo Dosunmu Illinois
Luka Garza Iowa
Collin Gillespie Villanova
Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana
Corey Kispert Gonzaga
E.J. Liddell Ohio State
Evan Mobley USC
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Villanova
Jalen Suggs Gonzaga
Drew Timme Gonzaga
