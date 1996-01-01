Thread: Seannie is up to 7 lives

The NCAA has charged Arizona with five Level I rules violation allegations, including two alleged instances of academic misconduct within the men's basketball program, according to a notice of allegations the university released to ESPN on Friday through an open records request.
Arizona released the notice of allegations in response to a Maricopa County judge's order issued Monday. The school had denied requests from ESPN and other media outlets last fall to release the record, and the network sued in January.
Among the charges, former Wildcats assistant coaches Emanuel "Book" Richardson and Mark Phelps are charged with violating the principles of ethical conduct, engaging in preenrollment academic misconduct and/or providing an impermissible recruiting inducement "when they knowingly arranged for false academic transcripts for two then men's basketball prospective student-athletes."
Among the Level I allegations, the NCAA charged men's basketball coach Sean Miller for not demonstrating "that he promoted an atmosphere for compliance and monitored his staff."
"Miller failed to demonstrate he promoted compliance by not establishing that compliance was a shared responsibility within the men's basketball program, not setting clear expectations that his coaching staff comply with NCAA legislation and not require the immediate reporting of actual and potential violations to the compliance staff for an independent inquiry," the NCAA notice of allegations said.
The report said "two of Miller's three assistant coaches committed intentional violations involving fraudulent academic transcripts, receipt of cash bribes, facilitating a meeting with an aspiring agent, impermissible inducements and recruiting violations all within an 18-month period. The ultimate responsibility for the integrity of the men's basketball program rested with Miller and his staff's actions reflect on Miller as the head coach."