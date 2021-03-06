Thread: Other Games: SAT - 03. 06. 21

-
Other Games: SAT - 03. 06. 21
9:00
#11 Florida State @ Notre Dame - ESPN2
So Carolina @ Kentucky - ESPN
Georgetown @ UConn - CBS
Rutgers @ Minn - FOX
Pitt @ Clemson - ACCNX
10:00
Indiana St @ #20 Loyola Chicago - CBSSN
Miss'pi St @ Auburn - SECN
11:00
#8 Alabama @ Georgia - CBS
#17 Oklahoma St @ #6 West Virginia - ESPN2
Indiana @ #23 Purdue - ESPN
Arizona St @ Utah - FS1
11:30 - #10 Villanova @ Providence - FOX
1:00
#4 Illinois @ #7 Ohio State - ESPN
#21 Virginia @ Louisville - ESPN2
USC @ UCLA - CBS
2:00
Texas A&M @ #12 Arkansas - SECN
Butler @ #14 Creighton - FOX
3:00
Duke @ North Carolina - ESPN
St. Louis @ St. Bonaventure - CBSSN
5:00 - Ohio Valley Conference Championship - ESPN2
6:00
LMU vs. St. Mary's - ESPNU
9:00
SCU/UOP vs. Pepperdine - ESPN2
Full List: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...10306/group/50
