Thread: Other Games: SAT - 03. 06. 21

Other Games: SAT - 03. 06. 21

    9:00

    9:00
    #11 Florida State @ Notre Dame - ESPN2
    So Carolina @ Kentucky - ESPN
    Georgetown @ UConn - CBS
    Rutgers @ Minn - FOX
    Pitt @ Clemson - ACCNX

    10:00
    Indiana St @ #20 Loyola Chicago - CBSSN
    Miss'pi St @ Auburn - SECN

    11:00
    #8 Alabama @ Georgia - CBS
    #17 Oklahoma St @ #6 West Virginia - ESPN2
    Indiana @ #23 Purdue - ESPN
    Arizona St @ Utah - FS1

    11:30 - #10 Villanova @ Providence - FOX

    1:00
    #4 Illinois @ #7 Ohio State - ESPN
    #21 Virginia @ Louisville - ESPN2
    USC @ UCLA - CBS

    2:00
    Texas A&M @ #12 Arkansas - SECN
    Butler @ #14 Creighton - FOX

    3:00
    Duke @ North Carolina - ESPN
    St. Louis @ St. Bonaventure - CBSSN

    5:00 - Ohio Valley Conference Championship - ESPN2

    6:00
    LMU vs. St. Mary's - ESPNU

    9:00
    SCU/UOP vs. Pepperdine - ESPN2

    Full List: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...10306/group/50
